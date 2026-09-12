Why is MTG's echoverse so edgy?

Is anyone else noticing a bit of a trend emerging in Magic: the Gathering's Reality Fracture card reveals? The alternative universe version of Gideon Jura is a selfish mercenary, unlike his prime timeline counterpart, who died a heroic martyr. Gallia of the Endless Dance has gone from being a frolicking party girl to a zombified mourner. Even Mabel the mouse, from Bloomburrow, is wielding the dark arts and embarking on a regicidal quest of vengeance. Why is everyone from the Echoverse so edgy, evil, or miserable?

Now, don't get me wrong, narratively I can understand why this is happening. Jace's decision to overwrite the history of the multiverse is an act of incalculable hubris. His meddling with time has far reaching consequences that he's unable to fully account for. Somehow, along the great chain of cause and effect, wiping out the Phyrexians also inadvertently got Jiang Yanggu's dog killed and caused Danitha Capashen to get really, really into worshiping demons.

All the same, opening up parallel universes provides myriad exciting narrative possibilities, and it feel as though Wizards of the Coast have resorted to turning familiar characters into villains just a few too many times.

There are plenty of Reality Fracture mirror counterpart cards that I love. Fblthp going from a bumbler with no sense of direction to a master scout is terrific, no notes. Similarly, seeing Edgar Markov flip from Team Edward to Team Jacob has been one of the high points of this spoiler season for me. Still, did Alquist Proft really have to go from being an ace detective to a criminal mastermind? Couldn't he have gotten really into botany or discovered a passion for crochet instead?