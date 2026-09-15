MTG Reality Fracture reveals a green version of blue's most busted enchantment

Long-time MtG fans are being spoiled by the card reveals for Reality Fracture. The mirror 'echoverse' conceit has let the designers cut loose, packing the set with deep cut references to iconic cards, each one with a witty color-shifted twist. I've picked out three of the most remarkable cards from the latest batch of spoilers that you need to look out for.
Omnipresence is a green mirror to Omniscience, the iconic enchantment that allows you to cast spells for free. Revealed on Screen Rant on Monday, this hefty mythic costs three green and five generic mana, making it two pips cheaper than Omniscience - but since most Omniscience strategies try to cheat the pivotal enchantment into play, that discount isn't very relevant.
Omnipresence is far more constricted, since it only allows you to cast spells for free if their mana value is less than or equal to the number of creatures you control. The fact Omnipresence doesn't provide any kind of mana advantage unless you have creatures in play means it's nowhere near the power level of Omniscience, a card that can win you the game from one life point and an empty board if you have the right hand.
Still, monogreen Commander decks aren't short of ramp, creature tokens, and spells that cost a lot of mana, and there will be board states where this will let you cast your entire deck. It'll find a home.
This is going to be a limited bomb, and in Commander it's frankly hilarious. Obviously it has a home in dragon decks, and Redditors have already spotted that it goes infinite with Ganax, a dragon commander from Battle for Baldur's Gate who creates a treasure token every time a dragon enters under your control. On its own that loop will just draw the game, but you can turn it into a win with a Terror of the Peaks, Scourge of Valkas, Impact Tremors, Goblin Bombardment, or any number of other red spells.
Variety got to reveal a few cards on Tuesday, and by far the most interesting is Entrust the Spark. In mechanical terms this is 'Natural Order' for planeswalkers. For one green, one blue, and three colorless mana, this sorcery lets you sacrifice a planeswalker - probably one of the new Jace tokens from this set - to search up another Planeswalker from your deck and put it into play.
Super Friends players are going to love this card. Think of it as a wildcard that will let you replace whichever Planeswalker is closest to death with whichever you need the most (and failing that, whichever costs the most). Over in Standard, spending five mana to turn a Jace token into Ugin, Eye of the Storms seems pretty appealing.
Reality Fracture is shaping up to be one of the coolest MTG sets in months, if not years. Which echoverse cards are you most excited to play with? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord community!