MTG Reality Fracture reveals a green version of blue's most busted enchantment

Long-time MtG fans are being spoiled by the card reveals for Reality Fracture. The mirror 'echoverse' conceit has let the designers cut loose, packing the set with deep cut references to iconic cards, each one with a witty color-shifted twist. I've picked out three of the most remarkable cards from the latest batch of spoilers that you need to look out for.

Omnipresence is a green mirror to Omniscience, the iconic enchantment that allows you to cast spells for free. Revealed on Screen Rant on Monday, this hefty mythic costs three green and five generic mana, making it two pips cheaper than Omniscience - but since most Omniscience strategies try to cheat the pivotal enchantment into play, that discount isn't very relevant.

Omnipresence is far more constricted, since it only allows you to cast spells for free if their mana value is less than or equal to the number of creatures you control. The fact Omnipresence doesn't provide any kind of mana advantage unless you have creatures in play means it's nowhere near the power level of Omniscience, a card that can win you the game from one life point and an empty board if you have the right hand.

Still, monogreen Commander decks aren't short of ramp, creature tokens, and spells that cost a lot of mana, and there will be board states where this will let you cast your entire deck. It'll find a home.