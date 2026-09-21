MTG Reality Fracture infinite combo creates a deadly dragon disaster with only two cards

Reality Fracture has brought a treasure horde of exciting new cards to Magic: The Gathering and fans are hard at work figuring out all sorts of exciting new ways to break them. One of these spectacular combos will fill the skies with an infinite number of dragons, but you'll be forced to call it a tie unless you have a way to break the chain.

This infinite involves the new card Draconic Visitor, which has a replacement effect that makes artifact tokens come in as 5/5 dragons. Ganax, Astral Hunter makes a treasure token when it or another dragon enters the battlefield. If you play both of these cards, in either order, you set off an endless combo, as each new dragon makes a treasure that ends up coming out as yet another dragon.

This is one endless dragon army you might wish you could put back in the bottle, however, because neither of these abilities are optional. The rules of Magic: The Gathering state that if a loop consists of an endless chain of mandatory actions which neither player can or will break, the game will end in a draw. Which is a sad result when you have an uncountable number of big flying beaters waiting in the wings.

If you have a kill spell you can put down one of your own combo pieces to stop the madness. Otherwise, your best bet is the card Impact Tremors. This will damage everybody else when your dragons enter play, ultimately defeating everyone at the table.

This is not the only dragon-related combo worth mentioning in the set. Niv-Mizzet might be a ghost in Jace's new multiverse but he's still up to his old tricks: drawing an impossible number of cards.

In this case rather than the enchantment Curiosity, he has an unlikely teammate: Sheoldred. That's because the new Niv, Niv-Mizzet Ghost Counsel lets you pay life whenever you gain life to draw cards. Sheoldred the Apocalypse has you gaining two life whenever you draw, so with both out on the field, you can easily draw as many cards as you like.