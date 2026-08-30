Reality Fracture MTG boosters may be scarce thanks to literal drought, says Wizards

In some disappointing news courtesy of the world's increasingly precarious global shipping lanes, it looks as though booster pack supply for the upcoming Reality Fracture MTG set may be limited at release for players in North America. Wizards of the Coast has reported that a drought in a nearby lake has caused shipping disruptions along the Panama Canal due to a lack of water.

For the uninitiated, the Panama Canal is an artificial waterway that allows ships to transit between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans without having to sail around South America. It shaves a huge amount of time off of shipping voyages and is an instrumental part of the global supply chain. This, it would seem, includes MTG cards.

According to a statement from Wizards, one of the ships caught in the disruptions is carrying a supply of Reality Fracture Play Boosters bound for North America.

"For most stores and players, you're unlikely to notice an issue during Prerelease weekend or even release weekend," said the statement. "However, the supply of Play Boosters may dry up quickly," it continues. "We currently expect a replenishment within a few weeks of the release of Reality Fracture. So, there may be a short period after the set's release where Play Boosters are hard to come by."

Fortunately, according to Wizards, only Play Boosters have been affected by the shipping disruptions, meaning that the other products for the upcoming MTG set will almost certainly be unaffected.

Reality Fracture offers a return to MTG's original setting with an intriguing twist. Set in an alternate reality where the events of MTG's past have been altered, we can expect curious alternate versions of classic characters. Personally, I'm most excited about Hexhaven, a twisted, militaristic shadow of the magical school of Strixhaven.

Reality Fracture will release on October 2.

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