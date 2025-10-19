Reality Fracture won't merge MTG with other IPs, or feature triple-sided cards, but it will do something unknown and new

There's a lot of mystery and hype surrounding the upcoming Magic: the Gathering set Reality Fracture. While the release of Reality Fracture is still a long way away (it's not scheduled to come out until October 2026) Wizards of the Coast is making big claims about the Magic: the Gathering multiverse changing forever. There have also been a few misconceptions that head designer Mark Rosewater has taken to his blog to address. Let's examine what we know about Reality Fracture so far, and what it will and won't change.

According to the preview panel at MagicCon Atlanta in September 2025, Reality Fracture will be a "big capstone event set like War of the Spark, like March of the Machine."

The online announcement for the set claims that it will, "shatter the facade, revealing a villain you'll have to see to believe". Head Designer Mark Rosewater also claims that Reality Fracture will bring about some massive mechanical changes, as Magic R&D "figured out how to do something we didn't think we could do".

All of this news got the MTG community very excited, but also slightly nervous. Rumors began spreading that the Magic multiverse splintering might somehow merge the canon of Magic: the Gathering with all of the Universes Beyond crossovers that have been printed recently.

On October 17th, Rosewater assured a curious fan on his blog that Universes Beyond and the MTG storyline will remain separate. He also confirmed that the set will not introduce triple-sided cards to the game. Interestingly, he did not rule out the possibility that the upcoming cosmic realignment might transform everyone into Beebles, a species of fluffy pink beasties that have only ever appeared on a handful of cards.

Are you hyped about Reality Fracture, or are you worried? Tell us your takes in the Wargamer Discord.

To see more MTG announcements, have a look at our coverage of MagicCon Atlanta, or take a look at our release schedule.