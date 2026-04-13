MTG card that upgrades top new Strixhaven deck sees a rapid 270% price spike

The Magic: The Gathering card Retether is in the middle of a serious price spike, jumping from $5.10 to $19.30 in the last week. This Sorcery card from the MTG set Planar Chaos has seen this 270% rise because it's one of the best possible cards to pick up if you're planning to upgrade a popular new Commander precon.

This four-mana white sorcery has the effect of returning all aura cards from your graveyard to play. This makes it fantastic for the new Silverquill Influence deck, which is all about auras.

Specifically, this deck encourages you to place auras onto your opponents' creatures as well as your own. That's because your commander's card draw engine becomes much more effective when your opponents are attacking while enchanted with your auras.

But while the goading, politicking part of this deck is more showy, it's Killian's innocuous tap effect that makes Retether such a good finisher. Playing this mass aura reanimation late in the game, you should be able to get a load of Killian triggers, tap down any blockers in your path and swing for massive damage with your enchanted creatures.

If that's not enough to finish off an opponent or two, you'll still have goaded and tapped a significant percentage of the board. This means even if it's not enough to close out the game, your opponents may be able to do the job for you, forced to attack each other while their blockers are down, and leaving key creatures tapped for your next turn too!

While it's pretty unfortunate to draw this card early in the game, the potential payoff for playing Retether in conjunction with your commander is immense, and easily underestimated. And that's before we even consider any other enchantment payoffs you may have out on the battlefield.

While at this early stage, Secrets of Strixhaven hasn't set the secondary market aflame, we are starting to see price spikes specifically centered around this Silverquill deck, which is the most popular of the five. Retether isn't the only card spiking, we've also spotted Light-Paws, Emperor's Voice getting a significant jump in value.

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