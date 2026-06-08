The very best Marvel meme now has a Magic: The Gathering card

Sauron, the psychic vampire who looks like a pterosaur and wants to turn people into dinosaurs instead of curing cancer, has a Magic: The Gathering card now, and we have to give WotC this one - it's a pretty great gag.

Sauron, Dino Devotee can do both: he has an ability called 'Cure Cancer' and he has an ability called 'Turn People Into Dinosaurs'. But you have to choose which one you want to trigger when he enters or attacks. Guess what you'll be picking most of the time?

That's right, for one of the most elusive and noble scientific goals there is, curing cancer is unexpectedly underwhelming in Magic. It's just gaining three life, the same result you get for cracking a food token. Does this mean, in the MTG multiverse, that eating pie cures cancer?

Instead of the lifegain, you're usually going to want to turn people into dinosaurs, putting a 'saurian counter' on a creature and transforming them into a dino with 5/5 base stats. We're in mono green here, so perhaps this could be an interesting card in a hydra deck? Those creatures usually have incredibly low base stats and rely on +1/+1 counters for their power, after all.

This card was revealed yesterday as part of the Marvel Superheroes: Jumpstart collection, alongside 184 other cards shared in one big dump. It's a Mythic in the green Savage Lands theme. Here's the full card list, according to IGN.

Reptil, Dinomorpher

Lurking Lizards

Moon-Boy, Dino Rider

Gert and Old Lace, Runaways

Devil Dinosaur

Ka-Zar of the Savage Land

Sauron, Dino Devotee

Savage Land Dinosaur

Commune with Dinosaurs

Go Nuts!

Accelerated Evolution

Terrific Team-Up

Thriving Grove

Savage Lands

Forest x6

Fans should be aware they might have trouble getting hold of Jumpstart packs on release, due to quite significant and widespread delays for this set.

Fun fact, this is Magic's very first mono green vampire, but only its second dinosaur vampire, after Ghalta and Mavren.

There are so many new Jumpstart spoilers that we haven't had the chance to trawl through them all. Let us know your favorites over on the Wargamer Discord.