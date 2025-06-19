Overlooked MTG Final Fantasy synergy just triggered a 111% price spike

The Magic: The Gathering card Savor the Moment has doubled in value in the last week. $6.40 was the price of this card on June 9, but today it's jumped up to $13.49 thanks to the release of the Final Fantasy set.

A blue sorcery spell from the MTG set Shadowmoor, Savor the Moment is an extra turn spell with a big catch. While at three mana, it's one of the cheapest cards of this type, you don't exactly get a full turn; you skip your untap step.

That's pretty brutal. It not only means you can't attack with any tapped creatures, you also don't get any mana back as your lands and rocks stay sideways. That one caveat singlehandedly turns Savor the Moment from one of the best MTG cards of all time - close to the Power 9 card Time Walk in fact - to a very niche pick.

It's not completely useless, of course. It's alright in decks with tons of MTG planeswalkers, since you activate their loyalty abilities each turn without tapping anything or spending any mana, and it's good in an attraction deck led by Myra the Magnificent, for a similar reason.

However, now it's also a great fit to include alongside one of the hottest Final Fantasy MTG commanders: Vivi Ornitier. That's because Vivi has an extremely powerful mana-making ability that almost feels designed for Savor the Moment.

If Ornitier's got enough +1/+1 counters on him, his effect can make loads of mana in any combination of red and blue, and he doesn't tap to activate. Instead, the only limitation on this Izzet wizard's ability is that you can only activate him once per turn.

We've already seen how you can abuse some rules wackiness to reuse this effect and make infinite mana with Quicksilver Elemental, but a much easier - if less busted - way to bypass the once-per-turn restriction is to simply give yourself an extra turn. Though not a combo in itself, this is a really nice, cheap way to give yourself some needed breathing space, hopefully enabling a massively impactful turn where you go off and win the game.

Whereas other good Ornitier cards like Sigil of Sleep, the aforementioned Quicksilver combo, and umpteen Curiosity variants, were spotted swiftly - long before Final Fantasy actually released - it seems the fanbase has only just spotted how great Savor the Moment is with him. The sorcery is only in 12% of his decks on EDHREC, only just started spiking, and I haven't spotted anyone talking about it online before this week.

I suppose the biggest problem is that you have just so many other excellent cards to choose from for this deck.