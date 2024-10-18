Cheap Duskmourn MTG card sees 450% price spike

The Magic: The Gathering card Séance Board has seen a sudden price spike. This card, found in the Valgavoth precon deck, was very cheap in the first few weeks after Duskmourn released, valued at just $1. But it’s been spiking for the last seven days, jumping up by a whopping 444%.

Given the low value the card previously held, it’s still not astronomically expensive, at $5.44, but if you cut this card already while upgrading your deck, it might be a good time to sell it.

An interesting mana rock from one of the MTG Duskmourn Commander decks, Séance Board is one of those cards with a very low floor but an exceptionally high ceiling. It only produces mana once a creature dies, but there’s no limit to the resources it can make. That means that while it’s not particularly helpful (or threatening) on turn two, over the course of a game it could easily end up making you six, or even ten mana a turn, fueling your ascent to victory.

The other problem with this card, however, is that you’re restricted on what you can spend its delicious bounty on. You can’t use it for any spells. It can only pay the costs of demon, instant, sorcery, and spirit spells.

Quiet a narrow card then, but Séance Board certainly has its niche. Judging by EDHREC, it’s mainly Valgavoth, Terror Eater decks that are picking up spare copies of Séance Board. This makes sense: mono black is sure to have plenty of kill spells, and this deck needs as much ramp as it can get to bring out its absurd nine mana commander, especially since he’s going to be a lightning rod for removal, Ward cost aside.

Other than big V, there are a few people playing Séance Board in spirit decks like Millicent, demon decks like Be’lakor, and even spell-slinging decks like Toshiro Umezawa.

If you’re keen to pick up a copy of Séance Board for your next demon deck, it’s worth noting that not all versions have hit this price. You can still get the extended art versions very cheaply. That’s because this version was found in Collector boosters, whereas the regular type is only in the Commander precon deck Endless Punishment.

Seeking more Magic: The Gathering content? We have an interesting list of the most expensive MTG cards, a guide to the best MTG commanders, and you might want to stay informed with our Magic: The Gathering release schedule guide.