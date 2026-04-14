The 9 biggest chase cards in MTG Secrets of Strixhaven

We've now seen every single card from the upcoming Magic: The Gathering set Secrets of Strixhaven, and this looks like an absolute banger of a release. The power level is high, the bonus sheet is strong, and there are great cards for every format to entice you to crack packs.

With pre-release just around the corner, now seems like the perfect time to take a look at the most valuable cards from this set.

While the serialized Emeritus of Ideation is destined to be the most expensive MTG card in this set, full stop, you'll only have a (slim) chance to find one if you're opening collector packs. We're a website of the people, not the bourgeoisie, so this list focuses only on the cards you can find in regular play boosters.

We're not dealing in exact figures, either - it's too early for that, as presale prices are expected to fluctuate wildly after release. But below, you'll find a list of all the biggest chase cards, the ones you should be crossing your fingers for and hoping to open.

Erode

A removal spell comparable to one of the all-time best (Path to Exile) is quite the thing to drop into Standard, and any white deck that wants a third removal spell (after PtE and Swords) is going to come looking for Erode. Given that it's a rare, that's going to make Erode pretty pricey if we don't get a reprint.

Emeritus of Truce

The White Emeritus is the only one that can't re-prepare itself and, when revealed, was subjected to hearty guffaws about how WotC always gives white the worst toys. In fact, I believe Emeritus of Truce is the second best card of this cycle. It's a shoe-in for blink decks, and goes ballistic when paired with Displacer Kitten.

Triumph of the Hordes

This top tier green finisher has rudely been upgraded from an uncommon to a mythic, which should go a long way to preserving its current hefty price tag. With a really low pull rate (they're found in just 2.9% of packs), the mythic rarity Mystical Archive cards are going to be highly sought after.

Turbulent Lands

Commander players are going to want to snap up this entire cycle of lands. Though they're pretty useless anywhere else, they're great in multiplayer formats, where they'll be entering untapped on turns 3-4. These are much better for player four than player one, and - crucially - they're fetchable, which puts them a step above many other lands.

Flashback

Snapcaster Mage without a body, this one mana red spell is supremely flexible, and really strong. Essentially it's a slightly more expensive copy of whatever instants and sorceries you've cast so far, and spellslinger decks are going to have so many options it isn't even funny. Whether you're bringing back interaction, a tutor, or a counterspell, I don't think you'll ever feel sad about including this card in your deck. It's going to be big!

Emeritus of Ideation

Championed as the big chase card of this set, it's hard to know if Emeritus of Ideation is overhyped or not. Is this the new Quantum Riddler, or were we all starstruck by the 'Ancestral Recall' that comes bolted onto this four-drop? At any rate, a five-mana flying beater with the potential to draw tons of cards certainly seems playable, and this will at least start out as one of the biggest chase cards of the set.

Lorehold, the Historian

I could probably have stuck the entire Elder Dragon cycle on this list and said go, as these are all highly sought after as epic MTG commanders. But out of all of them, Lorehold sticks out the most. The Miracle mechanic is fairly underutilized, giving a unique feel to the Boros dragon. And we can't forget that sweet, sweet combo with Library of Leng!

Ad Nauseam

The final two spots on this list are reserved for the chase Mystical Archive cards, which are already, provably, valuable. First we have Ad Nauseam, a cEDH staple which can draw through your entire deck. It's obviously a bosom bud of Thassa's Oracle, but just being able to dig through your entire deck to find your win conditions is a fine goal as well, as long as you have a way to bypass the damage.

It's nice to have a version of this card, in Secrets of Strixhaven, with slightly less hellish artwork.

Cyclonic Rift

Perhaps the most famous blue MTG card for commander, and its best boardwipe. There's not much better than a one-sided mass bounce spell, and Cyclonic Rift tends to end games every bit as decisively as a Craterhoof Behemoth. There's endless demand for this card and limited supply - it only seems to get reprinted in premium sets.

What's your favorite card from Secrets of Strixhaven? Come share your thoughts on the Wargamer Discord.