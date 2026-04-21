MTG card that plays perfectly with two new Elder Dragons spikes 225%

The Magic: The Gathering card Sedgemoor Witch is spiking in price, thanks to synergies in the new Secrets of Strixhaven MTG set. This card was valued at just $2 earlier this month, but now the going rate seems to be $6.51 on TCGPlayer - though strangely, some buyers seem prepared to pay as much as $15 for a copy.

Sedgemoor Witch was one of the best Magecraft cards of original Strixhaven, spitting out 1/1 pests every time you cast an instant or sorcery. Now we've returned to the instants and sorceries-matter plane, she's suddenly seeing a ton of play.

Specifically there are two really popular Strixhaven commanders which are both courting this powerful human warlock. Sedgemoor Witch is widely played in both Witherbloom, the Balancer and Silverquill, the Disputant decks.

Witherbloom likes this card because it's a repeatable token-maker, and a reliable way to start discounting your spells. Admittedly, a Witherbloom, the Balancer deck wants to prioritize expensive spells that benefit from the affinity discount rather than stringing lots of cheap spells together. However, the spell count will still be high in this deck, and if you're popping off you can easily reach a point where you play multiple 5+ mana spells in a turn.

Sedgemoor also works nicely alongside Witherbloom's infinite combo with Sprout Swarm, giving you an infinite army of untapped 1/1s which give you life if they're killed.

The card is obviously a more natural inclusion for the slightly less popular Silverquill commander, though. Each time you cast a spell, she creates more tokens you can sacrifice to the Elder Dragons casualty ability so you can copy your instants and sorceries. Magecraft even gives you a pest for the copy itself, so you end up making a profit of one token!

Since Silverquill, the Disputant naturally encourages a more aristocrats-y approach to tokens, sacrificing them for value, it's great to have a card like Sedgemoor Witch, that keeps spitting out tokens which themselves give you value when they die.

Between the two dragons, there are a total of 4,730 new decks including Sedgemoor logged on EDHREC. And since most Commander players don't bother logging their decks with an online tool, we can assume an enormous number of copies have been taken out of circulation - hence the spike.