This 75-cent MTG Ninja Turtles card powers infinite combos in three different formats

Is a cockroach-mounted camera the most powerful card in MTG Ninja Turtles? As well as an early contender for most ridiculous Magic: The Gathering card name of 2026, The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles card Sewer-veillance Cam has turned out to be an absolute combo machine, appearing in multiple decks across at least three different formats, from Pauper all the way up to high-powered Legacy.

This new 'Mythic Common' is a one mana artifact with flash that lets you tap or untap a creature when it enters or leaves the battlefield. It has a built in mana ability that lets you sac it for card draw, which makes it playable in Limited, but that first untap effect is all we really care about when it comes to combo-ing off.

Let's start with Modern, the most popular format where Sewer-veillance is seeing play. Here, the card enables a turn-2 kill alongside Emry, Grinding Station, and Mox Opal/Amber.

The play is to sacrifice Sewer-veillance Cam using Grinding Station, then recast it, tapping Emry and paying the one-drop's cost with your Mox card. As it enters, it causes Grinding Station to untap and you can use its ability to untap Emry.

You then sacrifice your Mox to Grinding Station. Then tap Emry to recast it for free. It comes in and untaps Grinding Station, which you then use to sacrifice your Sewer-veillance Cam, which untaps Emry again.

Hey presto: an infinite loop. You can keep recasting these two artifacts over and over, sacrificing them to Grinding Station and fetching them with Emry, until your opponent is all milled out. You need to get lucky with your opening hand to make this a turn-2 kill, but if you start out with enough free Mox Opals and Ambers that you can play Emry T1, then it is very possible.

On to Legacy. We covered this deck last weekend, but in case you missed it, Sewer-veillance Cam is a perfect partner for Goblin Welder, already a mainstay of the format for Painter/Grindstone decks.

Very simply, here the camera keeps your Goblin Welder untapping as it enters and leaves the field, letting you get infinite ETB effects from any other artifact. This lets you do all kinds of silly stuff, depending on what you've managed to pop in the yard…

You can tap all your opponents permanents, including lands, with the Ninja Turtles card Skateboard (also a haste enabler for your Welder which makes it a great replacement for Lavaspur Boots), kill everything with Chaos Defiler, gain infinite mana with a mana rock, or quit pratting about and just win the game with Legion Extruder.

Finally, in lower-powered Pauper, all you need to do is put Retraction Helix on a blue mana dork like Silver Myr or an animated island to achieve a combo with Sewer-Veillance Cam. Then you tap your enchanted dork to bounce the Cam (untapping them in the process). Tap them again for mana to replay it (untapping them in the process) and so on, over and over. There's half a dozen ways to turn that loop into a win, from Kessig Flamebreather to Black Mage's Rod.

Is that enough combos for you? There are probably even more ways to break this card - I would be shocked if there isn't some highly convoluted way to do it in Standard. We'll have to wait and see if these combos are strong enough to see mainstream play, but it's pretty fun that one innocuous Turtles card can pop off in so many different ways.

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