MTG Arena bans a humble common, leaving Final Fantasy's Vivi Ornitier untouched

There's some interesting stuff in the latest Magic: The Gathering B&R announcement (May 18, 2026). No changes to Standard or EDH, but Pioneer had its first ban in a while, showing WotC hasn't completely forsaken the format, and both Pauper and Modern players have some new toys to play with, as several cards were struck from the MTG banlist. These include Umezawa's Jitte, which was prebanned when the Modern format first launched.

However, one of the more surprising card bans this time around occurred in the digital-only format Alchemy, where the TMNT common card Sewer-veillance Cam was axed. The reason is, it forms a key part of a dominant blue-red deck, helping the one and only Vivi Ornitier to make a game-winning amount of mana.

It's tempting to roll one's eyes at this: Final Fantasy's golden boy given a stay of execution while another card dies for its sins, but it's not as simple as this. First of all, Sewer-veillance Cam is no slouch. Its easy untapping effect makes it an infinite combo machine that can go off in multiple formats, and with cards like Boomerang Basics in Standard, it has the potential to be busted with any strong tap effect.

Secondly, Wizards already nerfed Vivi Ornitier once on Arena. In fact that's what has inadvertently created this problem. Instead of a zero cost, once-per-turn activated ability, Alchemy Vivi has a more simple tap effect. This crucially means you can't use Vivi Ornitier while he has summoning sickness, making the standard tricks of blinking, cloning, or copying his ability far less viable. But it also means that if you have a way to untap the creature, you can use his power multiple times a turn. That's what the deck which has led to this ban was doing.

It's quite surprising that Wizards banned an Alchemy card at all, when the more usual approach is simply to rebalance it. But perhaps WotC didn't consider Sewer-veillance Camera to be a high-profile enough card to be worth the effort.

While no cards were banned in Standard, WotC did acknowledge that the format is currently "faster than we would like". This is a problem that seems rather hard to unpick, at least while simultaneously keeping up with Standard's current pace of releases and still making MTG sets that fans want to buy.

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