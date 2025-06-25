As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

New Pokémon Pocket deck rises to the top on the eve of Eevee set

Silvally is out, Shiinotic is back in - a new Pokémon Pocket archetype proved more successful than anyone expected in this season's final big tournament.

Two Pokemon cards Shiintoic and Magneton
Matt Bassil's Avatar

Published:

Magic: The Gathering 

In the last big Pokémon Pocket tournament before Eevee Grove graces the scene, a new deck floated to the top, becoming a serious contender to rival the likes of Buzzwole and Silvally.

This deck, which took third and fifth place in the latest Ursiiday Pocket Weekly tournament on June 21, features Shiinotic and Magnezone. While only 15 players ran it, it was massively overrepresented at the top of the leaderboards and with an exceptional 59% winrate, could accurately be considered the most successful deck in the meta - even if it didn't quite hit the top spot.

This deck combines two Pokémon lines we've seen in meta decks before, mixing Shiinotic's ability to grab Pokémon cards and prevent bricking, with Magneton's fast energy ramping. And it turns out to be a winning combo, mixing speed and consistency with power.

This build has a few things in its favor. It runs the pom-pom bird to wreck decks like Solgeleo that are entirely reliant on an ex. Magnezone also deals 110 damage, exactly enough to deal with an un-caped Silvally, and has a very high HP total for a one-point Pokémon, able to tank an attack from basically anything.

Of course, with the ranked queue closed until the new set drops this evening, we don't truthfully know if this deck will still be a contender when the new cards arrive.

Currently, it seems possible that the newest Pokémon set for the mobile game won't have as much impact as those we've seen before. Supporters like Penny are nearly as bad as Looker, while ex cards like Flareon don't seem significantly better than what we've already got. That said, we've only seen a small handful of the upcoming cards so perhaps I'll eat my words - I remember everyone thought the ultrabeasts were underwhelming at first, too.

It's nice to see that older cards like Magnezone can still crop up in the top decks - it's slightly sad how fast Pokémon Pocket is getting power crept, to the point where basically everything from the first set is now unplayable. With that in mind, perhaps it's not the end of the world if Eevee Grove is a bit of a weaker set.

Are you hyped for the Rise of Eevee? Come join the conversation at the Wargamer Discord. You should also check out our guides to the rarest Pokémon cards and all Pokémon sets.

Wargamer’s resident trading card games obsessive, Matt lives and breathes Magic: The Gathering, with a growing side-line in Pokémon cards. One of nature’s born dabblers, you can probably find him building a deck that'll never be finished, flicking through an DnD book that won’t make it to the table, or puzzling out a Paradox grand strategy game. Since joining Wargamer, Matt has been leveling up in the ways of painting miniatures, but has yet to figure out any storage solutions beyond gradually sacrificing every spare surface to plastic and paints. You can find Matt’s past games writing on sites like RPS, Dicebreaker, and Syfy Wire. He also spent a year editing articles about photography for Canon. (He/Him)