MTG Strixhaven Silverquill precon deck upgrade guide

Silverquill Influence might just be the best precon deck of MTG Secrets of Strixhaven, but that doesn't mean it can't be improved. Here are 16 cards to cut and 16 cards to add to make your Killian deck more persuasive than ever.

Upgrade overview

Killian, Decisive Mentor is an interesting commander to build around. Obviously, you want to be playing auras to benefit from Killian's card draw effect, and there's incentive to enchant your opponents' creatures as well as your own, as this multiplies your draw power.

This makes Killian quite similar to Eriette of the Charmed Apple, another black/white MTG commander that's also the most popular legend of Wilds of Eldraine. The difference is that Eriette is a wincon, whereas Killian is primarily a value engine. The ability to tap and goad opposing creatures is neat, but your commander's card draw potential is way more impactful here. What this deck needs more than extra draw, therefore, is new ways to close out the game.

Silverquill Influence also has a significant 'politics' subtheme, with lots of cards that give you value when your opponents attack you, or give your opponents value when they attack each other. These provide incentives for even the non-goaded creatures to turn their attention elsewhere.

While it's a fun theme, and fits the persuasive, eloquent Silverquill college to a tee, it doesn't actually gel all that well with what the rest of the deck is doing. So part of this upgrade will include stripping out some of these less useful politicking cards to make room for more aura farming.

Cards to Add

All that Glitters + Ethereal Armor

The most efficient auras for turning docile little creatures into must-answer threats. Don't put these on enemy creatures unless you're very confident you can keep them goaded.

Light-Paws, Voice of the Emperor

Light-Paws turns your aura spells into two aura spells, and can quickly become a deadly beater if you enchant her with the right cards - like the above two auras for instance!

Sigil of the Empty Throne

Since we're losing many of cards that try to stop people attacking us, and many of these are creatures, our deck is going to need some more blockers. Sigil of the Empty Throne is an efficient way to provide some, without taking up loads of slots that could be filled with more auras.

Hallowed Haunting

This card does a similar job, but it also has the potential to buff the whole board, with flying and vigilance allowing us to attack for free.

Spellbook Vendor

We want as many auras on the battlefield as we can get, and Spellbook Vendor is a cheap, repeatable way to make lots. All that scrying may come in handy too!

Eye of Nidhogg

Killian draws us cards whenever the enemy creatures we've enchanted attack, and Eye of Nidhogg ensures this will always happen, goading something permanently. It's really hard to get rid off as well, coming back to our hand to be cast again unless it's directly exiled.

Mesa Enchantress

Mesa makes all of our enchantments cantrip, ensuring we never run out of gas.

Retether

Perfect for rebuilding the board after a wipe, or for tapping down everything with Killian and swinging in for the win.

Ondu Spiritdancer

Doubles our enchantments! The once per turn limit is sad, but this is ridiculously good anyhow.

Minimus Containment

Really nice enchantment-based removal that can hit anything except lands.

Tempest Technique

If you can get two 'All That Glitters' effects out of this then it's well worth it.

Vampiric Link

A very fun, very cheap enchantment that can turn your opponent's biggest hitter into an asset for you.

Kaya's Ghostform

A good protection aura for your moment important creature (probably Killian).

Rogue's Passage

We have the potential to build up some absolutely ridiculous stats, but what good is that if they can be stopped by a 1/1? Rogue's Passage can force the last bit of damage through in the late game.

Angelic Gift

A cheap, cantripping aura that also makes a creature evasive.

Cards to Cut

Now to make room for some of these lovely cards. There's not much dross in this deck really, but as discussed, we're slicing out a whole theme.

Mangara Tomik, Wielder of Law + Breena, the Demagogue + Tomik, Wielder of Law + Combat Calligrapher + Defacing Duskmage + Nils, Discipline Enforcer + Secret Rendezvous + Keen Duelist 8 cards

Oof, it hurts to lose so many of these politics cards, especially when many of them are brand new. Tell you what, pick your favorite and put it back in the deck. I'm keeping Shadrix too just for fun, he is the namesake of the college, after all.

Raffine's Guidance + Sentinel's Eyes

These being replayable is neat, but they're too low impact to be worth the slots. Plus, I don't want Sentinel's Eyes eating up auras we could Retether!

Eldrazi Conscription

This aura turns anything into a horrifying menace. But you know what does that and doesn't cost eight mana? Ethereal Armor.

Ghostly Prison

I'd rather just have cards that develop a good board state which can deal with weedy attackers than try to fend them off with Ghostly Prison.

Vanishing Verse

We've added an enchantment-based removal spell, so let's cut a (quite restrictive) instant.

Fallen Ideal

One of the weaker auras in the deck - we've swapped it out for better options.

Intermediate Chirography

What's this? Some Inklings and +1/+1 counters. No, no. This seems very low-power and isn't following the theme well enough. Chopped!

Ajani's Chosen

Empty Throne and Hallowed Haunting fulfil this card's function far better.

Swamp

We added a utility land, and we've added more white pips than black, so let's lose a swamp.

That's all for now, happy brewing! And stop by the Wargamer Discord to join our community or share your view.