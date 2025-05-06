MTG card that's absurd in Standard's new best deck spikes 230%

The MTG card Slickshot Show-Off has seen a major price rise in the past couple of weeks, increasing in value by 228% since Tarkir Dragonstorm came out. In that time, this bird wizard has gone from $4.50 to $15.10, and it shows no signs of slowing down just yet.

Slickshot Show-Off has been a relevant card in the Standard format ever since it dropped in the Thunder Junction MTG set last year. It's been a hallmark of red aggro in some of the best Standard decks, which is why it's always had a healthy price tag attached to it.

From about Duskmourn onwards, though, it seemed like Slickshot Show-Off's opportunities to show off were dwindling. Screaming Nemesis began to compete for its spot, and by Pro Tour Aetherdrift, it was conspicuously absent from its usual haunts like Gruul Mice and Mono Red.

But now it's back, as good as ever, as Izzet Prowess is the new hot deck post Dragonstorm. This strategy, which is super-reliant on the new card Cori-Steel Cutter, is all about casting as many non-creature spells as possible. In fact it only has eight creatures total. That's an ideal environment for Slickshot, and in this deck you can quite easily have it hitting for 10 damage or more.

Izzet, in general, is performing super well in current Standard. There's a reason why copies of Riverpyre Verge, the red-blue member of the recent dual-color land cycle in Aetherdrift, have surged in value.

While Izzet Prowess is getting the most attention right now, Jeskai Oculus with its self-discard shenanigans is not far behind, and there's also a popular Jeskai Control deck built around Shiko, Paragon of the Way that's seeing good results. You can find out about these in our guide to the best MTG Arena decks.

To stay up to date on the latest in Magic, check out our MTG release schedule guide. You might also enjoy our list of the most expensive MTG cards ever, or our Discord, where we have a thriving tabletop community.