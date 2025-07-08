MTG Edge of Eternities spoilers include amazing $55 Sliver reprint

Edge of Eternities spoiler season is here and new Magic: The Gathering cards are popping up on our sensors. But one of the most exciting reveals isn't brand new. It's a reprint with a fresh new look.

That reprint is for Sliver Overlord, a card from the 2003 MTG set Scourge that hasn't reemerged - except in one high ticket item as part of a Secret Lair - since 2009. This MTG Sliver card is highly sought after, as its ability to repeatedly tutor up whatever Sliver you need next is invaluable. In fact, it's the second most popular Sliver commander in the entirety of Magic.

Now it's back in Edge of Eternities as a Special Guest card, with beautiful retro artwork that wouldn't be out of place on a science fiction paperback cover or movie poster. As a Special Guest, Sliver Overlord won't be Standard-legal, but will be found in both Play and Collector Boosters. It seems Magic's Secret Lair team is now responsible for this collection of cards, which is why they've had such a funky look of late.

Because it'll appear in Play Boosters, you can use Sliver Overlord in Draft or Sealed, although I'm not sure why you would: it's five colors and won't work with anything else in your deck.

This isn't the only Sliver card in the new set, however. Edge of Eternities also has one that's Standard legal, Thrumming Hivepool. This artifact not only has affinity for Slivers, and can be played entirely for free if you have six or more, it also gives all your Slivers haste and double strike, and creates two 1/1 tokens a turn. So, yeah, pretty sure every single Slivers deck is going to want a copy of this.

Unofficial Wargamer achievement time: if you manage to use Sliver Overlord to steal the tokens of an opponent running Thrumming Hivepool in Limited, you will win our undying respect. Warning - we'll want proof.

