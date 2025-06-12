23-year-old MTG card spikes 700% in price as bird decks ascend

The Magic: The Gathering card Soulcatcher's Aerie has undergone a pretty amazing 733% price rise. This time last month, the enchantment card cost just $1.20, but now it's worth $10 on the secondary market.

Released in the 2002 MTG set Odyssey, Soulcatcher's Aerie is a pretty simple enchantment card that provides a massive buff to bird decks. It's an anthem effect, which gets stronger and stronger each time one of your birds dies.

Though on the turn you play it, it basically costs two mana to do nothing, if you're putting your birds into combat, this can get very scary very quickly. It's also a good deterrent. Your foes will know if they attack you and kill your blockers, they're going to be making the squawking hellions you send back their way even stronger. You do have to be a little careful with this card though, as the effect is symmetrical. If another player is running birds, too, you could soon find yourself in peril.

This card is spiking thanks to the surprising number of bird cards in MTG Final Fantasy. This creature type was already bolstered by Bloomburrow, which added cards like Murmuration and Mockingbird, but it seems like way more players are interested in making bird decks now thanks to Choco, Seeker of Paradise. Who can blame them, really, a chocobo MTG commander is super cool!

Choco also activates whenever your birds attack, whereas Kastral needs them to connect, so they're a little easier to play. And the chocobos have a bit more going for them than just 'Birds: The Deck' thanks to the landfall subtheme.

Whether the 11 or so bird cards in Final Fantasy were propped up by Bloomburrow or it's just the sheer love of chocobos that's created the interest, it's a good time to own a load of bird typal cards. Other old and rarely printed bird cards like Keeper of the Nine Gales are also spiking hard.

