MTG's beloved Lorwyn muppets return with personal shout-out to Olympic gold medal winner

Magic: The Gathering's boggart mascot characters Squen and Cragg are still around, now making content about the Winter Olympics.

MTG art showing two boggarts
The instantly-beloved Magic: The Gathering mascots Squen and Cragg congratulated US olympic athlete Amber Glenn on her Winter Olympics gold medal for team figure skating, in a recent video posted to the MTG YouTube channel.

The Texan skater is a Magic: The Gathering fan herself, who spoke about her hobby in a profile video for NBC Olympics several weeks ago, explaining that she played at local game stores and showing off a few of her cards.

YouTube Thumbnail

For some reason, that video then opted to show viewers an A.I. interpretation of a Magic: The Gathering card (I think its name is MaprGuaann) rather than throwing up, say, an actual picture of one. But I don't think we can't blame Glenn for that.

The athlete spoke about how important having a life outside of her sport was for her mental health. "I'm a whole person. I have hobbies, I have people I love outside of the sport no matter how I perform."

The new Squen and Cragg video is exciting to me for two reasons. Firstly, I just want as much of the two puppets, created in collaboration with the Jim Henson Company, as I can get. And secondly, this is the first video featuring the two boggarts talking about recent events. They may as well have held up a newspaper and pointed to the date.

Call me a cynic, but I had assumed Wizards of the Coast created the Squen and Cragg shorts in one batch, and was releasing them on a schedule to ensure a steady stream of content. This Ambler Glenn shout out reveals that new videos are still being made. Could this mean the Squen & Cragg show lives on beyond Lorwyn? I for one certainly hope so.

I also have to wonder if we'll see more Magic: The Gathering related appearances from Glenn in the future. I've no doubt every Magic content creator in the business is now clamouring to have her on their shows. A Game Knights appearance in 2026 doesn't seem outside the realm of possibility.

