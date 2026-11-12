MTG Star Trek boxes plummet on the secondary market

MTG Star Trek products are tanking in price, with play booster boxes selling for $107 on TCGPlayer one day before the set's official global launch date. That's just $3.57 per pack - about half their $6.99 MSRP. While low prerelease reports are just anecdotal evidence, this is a strong sign that - at least at this early stage, fans aren't biting on this release.

Things aren't, perhaps, quite as dire as they might sound from that description. No one pays the 'per pack' value for a play booster box on release - not even for a banger set like Final Fantasy. In truth, it wouldn't be surprising to see the box selling for about $120 right now.

However, $107 is a fair bit lower than that, and it makes Star Trek the most affordable Universes Beyond set upon launch in the last year, behind Marvel Super Heroes ($121), TMNT ($123.50), and Avatar The Last Airbender ($150).

At the same time as this Universes Beyond product seems to be tanking, another release all about obscure references to MTG lore is doing exceptionally well.

Commander Mystery Booster has an MSRP value of $250, but it's already selling for a whopping $450 on the secondary market. This may have as much to do with a limited supply than the demand. The preorders on the Secret Lair website sold out within minutes, and fans are clamouring for this product.

While Mystery Booster: Commander edition will be available in some numbers at MagicCon Atlanta, I doubt very much that there'll be enough boxes available to make a significant dent in that price tag.

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