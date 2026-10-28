MTG Star Trek is a surprise win for Faerie fans, with six versatile new cards to play with

In what can only be called a fantastic flavor win, Q is responsible for the biggest surprise in Magic: The Gathering's Star Trek set. The mysterious and mischievous god-like entity is the center of a sextet of scene box cards, all of which are mechanically new legendary creatures which make - of all things - faeries. I bet no one had that on their bingo card.

The scene, a collage split across six cards, depicts Q on a unicorn, causing faerie-summoning havoc on the bridge of Star Trek: The Next Generation's Enterprise, much to Picard's predictable displeasure. While it's not a specific scene from a real TNG episode, it's certainly the sort of nonsense you'd expect from this guy.

Q himself, on the card Q Your Illustrious Host, is surprisingly versatile as five-color faerie commander, who can play random cards from the top of your library for free, simply by tapping faeries. It's a bit generic and I can imagine the deck just being filled with random five color goodstuff gubbins, but it's definitely not weak.

La Forge, Thoughtful As Ever can tap to make faeries for every permanent you've placed a counter on. He seems great in any faerie tribal deck with blue (i.e. all of them) but if you make him your commander instead, I bet you can find a way to go infinite.

Worf, Still Not Merry (a reference to the Q Robin Hood episode) makes attacking faeries for all of your attacking non-faeries. He would be amazing in a Najeela deck.

Like La Forge, Data, Professor of Humanities seems like he'd fit into any faerie deck, as he makes two of the flying tokens each time you draw two cards in a turn. Essentially, he's two Mischevious Mystics in one robot body.

Then there's Jean-Luc, Mon Capitaine, who buffs Faeries that enter based on what creature types you have. Since he's already a human officer, you're going to get a minimum of two counters on each, and it only gets better from there. I think the tricky part will be finding a balance between tokens (to get the maximum amount of buffed faeries) and cards (to keep adding creature types to the board)

Finally, Troi, Winging It makes faeries when people draw on your turn. While she seems like a rather anemic group hug card, or a way to make yourself feel slightly better about your opponents all having Rhystic Studies, I'm wondering if there's something you could do with wheel effects?

These cards will be sold together in one of two scene boxes releasing with the Star Trek set.

While it has confused Magic fans and Star Trek fans alike, I'm really glad Wizards has become confident enough to star making things up for its UB sets. While this is only a small departure from the source material, it feels similar in category to WotC's upcoming Marvel release, where they've made their own character and plot.