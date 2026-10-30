MTG Star Trek deck reprint value breakdown

MTG Star Trek has a full selection of four Commander precon decks - two featuring the Federation, one the Klingons, and one the Borg. Here, we analyse all four based on what really matters: cold, hard cash value. Specifically, you'll see each deck's top reprints, and it's total reprint value.

Because these are Universes Beyond decks, there are far more original cards than normal. Across all four, there are just ten reprinted creatures, for instance. To help you compare these decks to non-UB precons, we've also included the number of reprints, and calculated the average price per reprinted card.

Landing Party

Most valuable cards

Exploration $32

Sea of Clouds $20.00

Guardian Project $14

Ancient Greenwarden $9.97

Heroic Intervention $9.82

Number of Cards Total Price Non-land 26 $110.42 Land 28 $33.34 Combined 54 $143.76

Average reprint value: $2.66

Federation Fleet

Most valuable cards

Training Center $19.00

Alhammarret's Archive $10.71

Command Beacon $8.56

Howling Mine $5.23

Number of Cards Total Price Non-land 28 $48.47 Land 25 $35.28 Combined 53 $83.75

Average reprint value: $1.58

Klingon Fury

Most valuable cards

Vault of Champions $17.00

World at War $11.99

Sword of Light and Shadow $9.13

Herald's Horn $5.27

Number of Cards Total Price Non-land 28 $68.32 Land 23 $29.15 Combined 51 $97.47

Average reprint value: $1.91

We are the Borg

Most valuable cards

Morphic Pool $28.00

Unwinding Clock $21.00

The Immortal Sun $12.50

Toxic Deluge $5.76

Number of Cards Total Price Non-land 26 $74.80 Land 25 $45.96 Combined 51 $120.76

Average reprint value: $2.37

That's all of them. Here are the rankings:

Landing Party We are the Borg Klingon Fury Federation Fleet

As we said, when just about half of the deck is original cards, ranking these precons by reprint value is only so helpful - a lot the goodness is going to be in the new cards, which presumably Wizards will essentially never get around to reprinting.

That said, I have a sneaking suspicion that this order won't prove to be that incorrect, even once the new card's prices can be factored in. Landing Party is doing landfall stuff and We are the Borg is doing artifact stuff - two immensely popular archetypes. The other two decks are focused on more niche strategies - a Star Trek-specific creature type and the Spacecraft subtype.

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