Judging card values before a new Magic: The Gathering set has actually been released is a mug's game. The shiny spells are buoyed up by hype and by the time the wrappers are ripped and that new card smell has worn off, most of them will be far cheaper than predicted.

Not always though. There are always a few outlier cards that are actually undervalued, and these show their stuff and spike as soon as players get to try them out. That's particularly true for MTG Star Trek, because Worlds, the biggest tournament of the year, kicked off on release day, immediately putting the new cards to the test in the crucible of high-level competitive play.

Below, you'll find five cards that have spiked in price over the few days since Star Trek prerelease.

The Naked Time

Price at prerelease:$0.50

Price now: $2.90

An uncommon that's making a storm in Standard, this card performed well in the most popular deck at Worlds (Boros Pixie) and some people were even wondering if it could be banned (turns out it's not even the greatest uncommon in MTG Star Trek). The Naked Time is a powerful card, giving a creature a boost and haste while ramping you in red. Honestly, it's playable even in decks that aren't looking to bounce it before the third time counter gets placed.

Deep Space 9

Price at prerelease: $14.50

Price now: $40

As a big mana mythic, Deep Space 9 was expected to be costly, but no one had this down as a $40 card. It's obviously fantastic in spacecraft decks like the new Captain Picard, but unlike most examples of its card type, your deck doesn't need to be all about rockets and charge counters for Deep Space 9 to be a good fit.

With the ability to grab up to four free permanents every turn, Deep Space 9 is just a brilliant nine-drop to cheat into play. It belongs in Eldrazi decks, artifact decks - basically any deck that can cast something this powerful.

Captain James T. Kirk

Price at prerelease: $6.50

Price now: $22

An efficient, aggressive creature that can grant you a lot of value when your back's against the wall, Captain James T. Kirk is a key part of the Boros deck that was so popular at Worlds, and as a result it saw a huge spike over the past week.

Jadzia Dax, Living Legacy

Price at prerelease: $7.70

Price now: $23.50

Another card that's shown its worth in Standard, Jadzia Dax is a useful ramp creature (and a beater in her own right in a long game) that's proven popular in a rising Selesnya Landfall deck. This is still a much-played archetype, appearing en masse in the recent tournament. It looks exactly like the mono-green decks that were doing the rounds a month back, only with white removal and sometimes main-decking Doorkeeper Thrull to shut off everyone else's triggers.

Jadzia variants have a +1/+1 counter subtheme, using the broken Strixhaven spell Practiced Offense to help close out games.

Anthropological Mission

Price at prerelease: $0.50

Price now: $8

The true breakout star from Magiccon Atlanta - Stefan Schütz won Worlds with an Izzet deck that played four copies of this uncommon enchantment that no one was ready for. While most of the missions seem a little too slow, the blue one in the cycle only needs three counters before it's not looting but actually netting you a card every time you play a non-creature spell. Schütz's deck ran 30 instants and sorceries and not a single creature, and absolutely drowns in card advantage.

How are you finding the Star Trek set? Let us know over on the Wargamer Discord.