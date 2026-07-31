A Star Wars Magic: The Gathering release suddenly seems very likely

At GenCon 2026, Wizards of the Coast announced that Dungeons and Dragons is going to Universes Beyond this year too, following in the footsteps of Magic: The Gathering's runaway success with crossover products.

Partnerships with World of Warcraft and Star Wars have been announced, and as we don't know what Magic: The Gathering is doing for Universes Beyond next year, these have immediately become suspects number one and two for 2027's crossover sets.

Magic has hit Marvel and Lord of the Rings already, so it feels like Star Wars is the largest nerdy franchise left that is suitable for converting into a Magic set.

And while I was initially doubtful that Disney/Lucasfilm would entertain a Star Wars Magic: the Gathering release while they've got Fantasy Flight Games making a direct competitor TCG, the stars do seem to be aligning for Magic's journey to a galaxy far far away.

After all, it's just about to boldly go to Star Trek land. We know Wizards is comfortable making sci-fi Magic sets, and it could potentially be positive to have three releases in Standard with synergistic Spaceship cards, all at the same time (at least until EOE rotates in 2028).

It's also the 50th anniversary of the Star Wars franchise, and we know WotC likes to try and time these crossovers around big events.

The big question is if Star Wars Unlimited's existence is enough of a reason for Disney to feel iffy about this potential crossover. We know it didn't mind a Marvel collaboration despite Marvel Snap's existence, but then again a digital, mobile-based card game is very different from a physical TCG.

I also don't want to overlook the other franchise D&D is teaming up with: World of Warcraft. Something tells me this MMO would be perfect fodder for a card game…