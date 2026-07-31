A Star Wars Magic: The Gathering release suddenly seems very likely

With Star Wars partnering up with Dungeons and Dragons, the way seems clear for a lightsaber MTG card.

Fblthp standing in front of the D&D/Star Wars announcement
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Magic: The Gathering 
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At GenCon 2026, Wizards of the Coast announced that Dungeons and Dragons is going to Universes Beyond this year too, following in the footsteps of Magic: The Gathering's runaway success with crossover products.

Partnerships with World of Warcraft and Star Wars have been announced, and as we don't know what Magic: The Gathering is doing for Universes Beyond next year, these have immediately become suspects number one and two for 2027's crossover sets.

Magic has hit Marvel and Lord of the Rings already, so it feels like Star Wars is the largest nerdy franchise left that is suitable for converting into a Magic set.

And while I was initially doubtful that Disney/Lucasfilm would entertain a Star Wars Magic: the Gathering release while they've got Fantasy Flight Games making a direct competitor TCG, the stars do seem to be aligning for Magic's journey to a galaxy far far away.

After all, it's just about to boldly go to Star Trek land. We know Wizards is comfortable making sci-fi Magic sets, and it could potentially be positive to have three releases in Standard with synergistic Spaceship cards, all at the same time (at least until EOE rotates in 2028).

It's also the 50th anniversary of the Star Wars franchise, and we know WotC likes to try and time these crossovers around big events.

The big question is if Star Wars Unlimited's existence is enough of a reason for Disney to feel iffy about this potential crossover. We know it didn't mind a Marvel collaboration despite Marvel Snap's existence, but then again a digital, mobile-based card game is very different from a physical TCG.

I also don't want to overlook the other franchise D&D is teaming up with: World of Warcraft. Something tells me this MMO would be perfect fodder for a card game…

Wargamer’s resident trading card games obsessive, Matt lives and breathes Magic: The Gathering, with a growing side-line in Pokémon cards. One of nature’s born dabblers, you can probably find him building a deck that'll never be finished, flicking through an DnD book that won’t make it to the table, or puzzling out a Paradox grand strategy game. Since joining Wargamer, Matt has been leveling up in the ways of painting miniatures, but has yet to figure out any storage solutions beyond gradually sacrificing every spare surface to plastic and paints. You can find Matt’s past games writing on sites like RPS, Dicebreaker, and Syfy Wire. He also spent a year editing articles about photography for Canon. (He/Him)

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