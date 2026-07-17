New MTG Stardew Valley and Hatsune Miku Secret Lairs revealed, with 79 cards total!

A grand total of 79 Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair cards were revealed at MagicCon Amsterdam today, with a sackful of superdrops that fans will be able to buy from the Secret Lair website in the coming weeks.

Perhaps the most exciting reveal, and the one fans will be able to purchase the soonest, is a Stardew Valley Superdrop, with three different card collections themed around the smash-hit farming/dating sim.

Secret Lair x Stardew Valley - July 27, 2027

One of these card collections is illustrated by the developer ConcernedApe, with unique art and frames that resemble the video game's UI. There's a mechanically unique card in there, named Stardew Valley: a land that lets you grow food and give other players gifts.

Another focuses on the lands of Pelican Town, and a third drop is themed around the more adventurous side of the game, with monsters, treasure, and Arcane Signet as a Prismatic Shard.

Hatsune Miku Secret Lair Commander deck - August 10, 2026

Quick, everybody act surprised! This deck was leaked ahead of schedule, but that won't dampen fans' desperation for this full EDH deck starring everyone's favorite blue-haired vocaloid. While Hatsune Miku has appeared on several Secret Lairs before this, she's never been in a full blown deck, and it seems like WotC has finally dialled the art in just right for this drop.

This is a Trostani deck, with lifegain and go-wide themes. Given how popular these Secret Lair decks are, and how popular Miku is, I'm guessing it's going to be hard to get hold of a copy.

Marvelous Mathom Superdrop - August 17, 2026

Then we have a Hobbit Superdrop, with five Secret Lairs by my counting. We got to see one card from each of the lairs in this drop.

There's one with silvery ink highlighting moments when Bilbo puts on the ring and becomes invisible, another has claymation style art by animator Jordan Speer. The Sol Ring is part of a collection of artifacts in Smaug's horde, and the Diabolic Intent is in a Secret Lair of heavy metal Hobbit cards. Then there are the food tokens - each one framed like a hobbit's cookbook, with the appropriate meal times listed, and some lovely cosy flavor text.

A Perfectly Normal Superdrop - August 26, 2026

Lastly the 'Perfectly Normal Superdrop' has four Marvel lairs, four regular. We have Marvel pets, a romance lair featuring hot Marvel couples like Rogue and Gambit, Steve Rogers and Peggy, and… Thanos and Death.

Then there's a Gruul player's favorite drop, a Hulk lair showcasing Bruce Banner's story. This one stars Marvel comic artists like Kevin Nowlan and Mark Bagley, providing some real authentic-looking comic book art. Finally, Dan Hipp, artist behind Teen Titans, lent his cartoony style to characters like Man-Thing (a reskinned Bristly Bill).

Moving away from Marvel, Wizards has made a partnership with YouTuber/internet phenomenon LoFi Girl. Then there's three artists getting the spotlight. Gene Luen Yang has done an awesome take on Journey to the West, Robin Eisenberg gave her "dreamy soft sci-fi" art to a collection of cosmic blue cards, and Ian Miller sketched some scary monsters in his surreal gothic style.

Masters of the Universe - September 14, 2026

Last but not least, a partnership with Masters of the Universe is coming in September. When I'm sure the hype from the hit cinematic release won't yet have died down!

Stay tuned for more reveals at MagicCon - we're just about to add all the new sets to our MTG release schedule!