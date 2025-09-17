Vivi drives another MTG price spike, and this time, it's a whole damn deck

The MTG Commander precon deck Quick Draw has shot up in price on the secondary market over the past few months. In early July, sealed copies of this Izzet spell-slinging deck from Thunder Junction were selling for just $60, but now the unopened boxes are fetching over $120.

There are several reasons for this. Obviously, sealed product tends to go up in value anyway once the items are out of print. We're more than a year out from Thunder Junction now, so odds are Wizards has stopped shipping new boxes to replace the old.

What's more, Quick Draw is one of the very best precons WotC has ever printed. Stella Lee, Wild Card is a great MTG commander - to the point of being cEDH playable - and the deck is the perfect starting point for any of the many, many spellslinging Izzet legends that Magic has printed over the decades.

It has all the basics: creatures like Guttersnipe, Young Pyromancer, and Haughty Djinn, and spells such as Treasure Cruise and Vandalblast.

It's also a great fit for Vivi Ornitier, the Final Fantasy commander with almost 18,000 decks logged on EDHREC. The most popular commander of the most popular MTG set of 2025 didn't get its own precon, but a player could do worse than just buying Quick Draw, swapping Stella Lee out for Vivi, and saying go. Vivi also makes for an amazing upgrade if you want to keep Stella at the helm.

Unlike many cards that spiked around Final Fantasy, we can't say for sure that Ornitier was the cause of this price increase. Quick Draw was always a desirable precon, and as we've seen time and time again, that's a recipe for value to rise.

I probably recommend buying this deck sealed - not to play, at any rate. Quick Draw doesn't have any valuable reprints or expensive new cards that really justify its current price tag. If you don't care about other people having touched your cards with their dirty fingers, you can buy every card in the Quick Draw deck for about $65.

With shipping, it will come out to more than that, of course - but I dare say it'll still be a fair ways cheaper than $120. Spell-slingers is just not a super expensive archetype.

You can read about more expensive MTG cards in this great guide though.