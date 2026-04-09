This busted new Strixhaven MTG card is a must-have new toy for a top Commander

The Secrets of Strixhaven creature card Stirring Hopesinger is a powerful MTG card that all Feather players will want.

An owl in a dope suit doing magic
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Magic: The Gathering 
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There's a newly revealed Magic: The Gathering card that made me stop and go "Woah. Really?" It's Stirring Hopesinger, a bird bard with a very strong buffing ability. This motivational speaker has an effect which puts a +1/+1 counter on all of your creatures whenever you cast an instant or sorcery that targets a creature. With this, it can build an army of even tiny tokens up into a potent force in no time at all.

It honestly doesn't feel fair. Your removal spells are now mass-pump as well? But the Secrets of Strixhaven card gets truly bonkers when it's combined with an all-time great MTG commander: Feather, the Redeemed.

The MTG card Stirring Hopesinger

According to EDHREC's rankings, Feather is the 140th most popular commander in all of Magic: The Gathering, and the third best Boros commander, behind Arabella, Abandoned Doll and Ragost, Deft Gastronaut.

The MTG card Feather the Redeemed

It's easy to see why. This angry angel's ability lets you put combat tricks and other cards that target your own creatures back into your hand at the end of your turn. The usual gameplan is to chain together as many cheap spells as possible, turning silly little cantrips into premier card draw, and using mana-making creatures like Runaway Steam-Kin and Storm-Kiln Artist to keep the party going.

Two red MTG cards which can make temporary mana.

Even though Feather doesn't run that many creatures, Stirring Hopesinger is still a must-have addition to this deck. It makes it laughably easy to build up a lethal board and even reduces your dependence on Feather ever-so-slightly. After all, even if your opponents can clip her wings, you'll still be left with a board full of former utility creatures that are now massive beaters.

Two MTG cards that would be fantastic in a Sheoldred deck

While we're looking at tasty new cards for powerful commanders, I wanted to mention that Sheoldred the Apocalypse is getting absolutely loaded up with goodies in this set. Not only do we get a draw two lose two spell that activates every turn with Decorum Dissertation, there's also Scheming Silvertongue, one of those 'prepared' creatures, which can use Sign in Blood every turn.

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Wargamer’s resident trading card games obsessive, Matt lives and breathes Magic: The Gathering, with a growing side-line in Pokémon cards. One of nature’s born dabblers, you can probably find him building a deck that'll never be finished, flicking through an DnD book that won’t make it to the table, or puzzling out a Paradox grand strategy game. Since joining Wargamer, Matt has been leveling up in the ways of painting miniatures, but has yet to figure out any storage solutions beyond gradually sacrificing every spare surface to plastic and paints. You can find Matt’s past games writing on sites like RPS, Dicebreaker, and Syfy Wire. He also spent a year editing articles about photography for Canon. (He/Him)

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