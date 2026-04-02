The new MTG Strixhaven Commander decks are reprint heaven for dozens of pricy cards

Great news for fans of Magic: The Gathering's most popular format. In addition to being flavorful as hell, the five upcoming Commander decks for Secrets of Strixhaven, due to release on April 24, include a generous heap of notable reprints. What this means in practice is that Commander fans are going to have more ways to access powerful staples, making the format more accessible for everyone.

A Reddit post on r/mtgfinance highlighted a range of notable reprints, including some seriously heavy hitters. We at Wargamer decided to dig a little deeper to find the best of what's on offer.

First off, let's look at Land Tax from the Silverquill deck. This staple offers powerful land catch-up if you're behind in a multiplayer game and often fetches over $20 (£15.11). Faerie Mastermind from the Prismari deck and Gyome Master Chef from the Witherbloom deck tell a similar story, often selling for over $25 (£18.88) and $15 (£11.33) respectively.

Tastiest of all is the Lorehold deck, which includes reprints of Wave of Reckoning, Currency Converter, Bitterthorn, and Emeria the Sky Ruin. All of these regularly fetch at least $10 (£7.55). Emeria is particularly valuable, going for roughly $23 (£17.37) at the time of writing.

Emeria lets you return a creature from your graveyard to the battlefield every upkeep so long as you control seven or more Plains - a serious boon during longer, more drawn-out games.

There are plenty more notable reprints throughout the decklists, too. You can visit the official Magic: The Gathering website to see the lists for yourself.

Naturally, the value for money in the Lorehold deck is particularly impressive, but all of these upcoming Commander products have plenty to offer when it comes to value. This makes this latest phase of the MTG release schedule especially promising for Commander newcomers and veterans alike.

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