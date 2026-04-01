MTG Strixhaven's legendary dragons make instants and sorceries stronger and sillier

Class is in session, and we're all about to get schooled by MTG's new legendary dragons. Or, in regular human speech, the new reveals for Secrets of Strixhaven look pretty exciting (a welcome change after a clunky start to spoiler season). We've seen five collegiate dragons, and each enhances your instants and sorceries with a unique keyword.

Perhaps the wackiest of the bunch is Prismari, the Inspiration. This chunky flier gives your instants and sorceries Storm. You know, Storm - the keyword so broken that lead designer Mark Rosewater named the Storm Scale after it. Thanks to Prismari, when you cast your instants and sorceries, you can copy them for each spell cast before them this turn, choosing new targets. No wonder you need that beefy Ward to protect them - this dragon is a surefire target for removal.

Despite Storm's reputation, Prismari might not even be the most potent of the bunch. Silverquill, our Orzhov professor, looks particularly busted. Costing just four mana, it's the cheapest of the dragons. It also gives instants and sorceries casualty 1. That means, in exchange for sacrificing a creature of power one or greater, you can copy said spell and choose a new target. Token-stuffed decks are about to get a bit scary.

I'm also intrigued by Witherbone, our Golgari option. As a flier with Deathtouch, it's pretty well-defended. Plus, it - and all your instants and sorceries - have their mana cost reduced by affinity for creatures. Fans have already found an infinite combo here.

That leaves Lorehold and Quandrix, last but certainly not least. The first is an aggressive dragon with Haste that gives instants and sorceries in your hand Miracle 2. That's an alternate cost that, if you can draw your intended spell first on your turn, makes an expensive instant or sorcery much cheaper. Quandrix, meanwhile, is a beefy Trample machine with Cascade - and the power to give that keyword to all your instants and sorceries.

In Wizards of the Coast's big reveal presser, it says that each dragon was designed to "embody the core idea of each school". Crucially, though, they were designed to highlight the tension between their two mana colors. That helps Secrets of Strixhaven stand out from previous MTG sets which explored "how those two colors of mana get along".

You can learn more about the upcoming set in our MTG release schedule guide. Or, if you'd like to share your hype for spoiler season, hit us up in the Wargamer Discord.