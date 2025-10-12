New Super Shredder MTG card is going to absolutely tear up games

Wizards of the Coast's upcoming MTG Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover has received a frosty response from some Magic: The Gathering players. Just like other Universes Beyond offerings before it, disgruntled fans have been quick to dismiss this Ninja Turtles release as a cash-grab. Love it or hate it, though, you can't deny the sheer power of many of the TMNT cards revealed at New York Comic Con last Friday. And one creature in particular stands out as one of the most aggressive Black two-drops that we've ever seen.

Super Shredder is a two mana 1/1 with menace. That may not sound very impressive upfront; in a world full of Ragavans and Ocelot Prides, low cost creatures face a lot of competition to earn a spot in a deck. Despite its low starting stats, though, this notorious ninja has what it take to be a multi-format staple.

Whenever a permanent leaves the battlefield, Super Shredder gains a +1/+1 counter. That's right, whenever any permanent leaves the battlefield in any way. It doesn't matter if it's a creature, a planeswalker, or a land. It doesn't matter if it belongs to you, or an opponent. It doesn't even matter if the card is getting destroyed, or bounced back into the hand. Any time anything leaves the battlefield, you can place a +1/+1 counter on Super Shredder.

Whenever you sacrifice a fetch land, Shredder will get stronger. Whenever you cast a removal spell, he'll get buffed, and you'd better believe that whenever you sacrifice a Treasure or a Clue he'll gain more power.

Super Shredder will be just as effective at tearing through your opponents' cards as the office appliance with which he shares his name (although you absolutely shouldn't physically shred any cards as you send them to the graveyard). Whether you're playing in a 60 card format, where he'll make a great aggressive two-drop, or in Commander where there will be twice as much stuff to destroy, Super Shredder is absolutely certain to tear stuff up when TMNT releases on March 6, 2026.

Does this low cost menace appeal to you, or do you want to give Shredder and the rest of the Foot Clan the boot? Tell us your takes in the Wargamer Discord - yes, even if you just want to rant about Universes Beyond being the worst thing since unsliced bread. We're here for you.

For more detail about TMNT and everything else coming to Magic, check out our fully updated MTG Release schedule. Or, if you'd rather find out about cards that are even more powerful than Super Shredder, have a look at our list of the 17 best MTG cards of all time.