Tarkir Dragonstorm expected to break MTG sales records after bumper quarter

Hasbro has published its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 and while things look rosy across the board for Magic: The Gathering, I was particularly pleased to hear how well Tarkir Dragonstorm performed.

Wizards of the Coast has made encouraging noises about the success of this MTG set already, but in the investor call on July 23, 2025 we got some concrete details. Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks revealed that "Tarkir Dragonstorm is on pace to become the top-selling Magic premier set of all time".

I assume Cocks' definition of 'premier set' excludes Universes Beyond releases like Lord of the Rings and Final Fantasy, as he also confirmed that the latter is the top-grossing Magic release of all time. However, it's still pretty impressive and certainly good news for those of us who prefer Universes Within sets to third-party crossovers.

No doubt WotC will be hoping to replicate Dragonstorm's performance with Lorwyn Eclipsed, first on the MTG release schedule for 2026. Assuming that this set is high quality, we'll get to see whether it's a well-crafted return to a nostalgic MTG plane that fans were interested in or if they just really like big, fire-breathing dragons.

Final Fantasy and Tarkir Dragonstorm weren't the only areas of Magic to receive special attention. The Hasbro boss also revealed that Secret Lair had its strongest ever sales quarter, MagicCon broke consecutive attendance records at Chicago and Las Vegas, and that 'backlist Magic sets' had set an all-time annual sales record.

Overall, Magic's revenue increased 23% in Q2 year on year, growing from $336 million in Q2 2024 to $412 million this quarter. Hasbro reported that it expected to see percentage growth continue in the high 20s in Q3, citing the record breaking success of Final Fantasy, increased sales for backlist titles, and anticipated results for Marvel Spiderman and Avatar The Last Airbender.

Given that Q3 2024 was a weaker period for Wizards' revenue than Q2, 'only' netting $296m, it's not surprising that the company expects its next couple of UB sets - and by this point it's been proven beyond all doubts that the IP tie-in strategy is sound - to help drive YoY growth.

