MTG’s design boss teased a wicked new enchantment, and I think I know what it is

On March 11, Magic: The Gathering’s head designer Mark Rosewater released his traditional teaser for the upcoming set Tarkir Dragonstorm. Along with the promise of yetis (cool!) and Delve (terrifying!) was one hint that made me sit up and take notice. “Dragons get a new typal enchantment based on a popular Zombie one.”

Now what could this Tarkir Dragonstorm enchantment card be? I was immediately off looking up zombie enchantments. The most exciting possibility is Necroduality, a card that creates a token copy of any non-token zombie that enters the battlefield. Could we be about to get a dragon-doubling enchantment (and is the name ‘Double Dragon’ too obvious)?

Necroduality is already a pretty strong card, but just imagine how absurd it would be with dragons, one of the most powerful tribes in Magic: The Gathering.

In fact, you don’t really need to imagine it. If you’ve ever played with or against the MTG commander Miirym, Sentinel Wyrm, you’ll know that’s exactly what she does, spitting out clones of every dragon you cast. But it’s one thing for an effect to be available in the Commander format. This would be Standard legal.

In Standard, of course, players won’t have access to some of the most powerful MTG dragons in the game, like Lathlis Dragon Queen or Ancient Copper Dragon (both mainstays of Miirym decks). However, even ignoring the fact that Tarkir Dragonstorm is about to show up with a caveload of new dragon cards, there are already some powerful ones to copy.

Terror of the Peaks for instance, will instantly get to fire five damage at any target, while Twinflame Tyrant becomes a damage quadrupler. I don’t imagine this hypothetical dragon deck will be meta without a lot of support cards, but it will be very silly and very fun.

That is, if we’re correct about what enchantment Rosewater is alluding to here. So let’s quickly look at some other possibilities.

One is Endless Ranks of the Dead, perhaps to show how the dragonstorms are constantly spitting out more and more dragons. Some version of Dreadhorde Invasion would also be a good way to show a cataclysmic dragon army constantly growing.

Another exciting option is Rooftop Storm, which would essentially be Omniscience but just for dragons. I can see this working well: dragon cards are pretty expensive, after all. But hey, who knows, maybe it’ll just be something dull like Liliana’s Mastery.

Whatever the card may be, this teaser has got us well and truly pumped for the upcoming MTG set. Which is good; honestly, all the MTG Final Fantasy spoilers had us a little confused about the order of set releases this year.

If you were likewise puzzled, you may benefit from our MTG release schedule guide (which I find a helpful reference, even though I bloody wrote it). You may also benefit from our guides to all existent MTG Arena codes and the best MTG Arena decks for Standard.