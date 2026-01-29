Six amazing MTG Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cards you might have missed

Wizards of the Coast released the full gallery of MTG Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles rare and mythic cards after these rebellious reptiles somehow stowed away in Lorwyn packs. Most of these cards had been plastered over the internet already, so it made sense to just show players pictures of them that hadn't been photographed with a potato.

With Lorwyn just released and so many card previews falling at once, you may well have missed the new TMNT cards - especially if this isn't a property mishmash you're all that jazzed about. There are a lot of intriguing spells in this set though; it's not looking like a Spider-Man repeat. Below, you'll find five of the most exciting Turtles cards in this upcoming MTG set.

Renet, Temporal Apprentice

A hilarious way to shut down an opponent's bid for the win in Commander. True, a counterspell would probably be more efficient, but casting this just as your enemy goes in for the win is much funnier.

The Cloning of Shredder

We don't get many clone effects in black, let alone a card like this that can make three non-legendary copies of the same guy. You may not end up using this on your commander, since you'll have to exile them to get clones 2 and 3, but this can still enable some awesome plays. For instance, what if the creature you copied was a token doubler?

Tokka and Rahzar

What an absurd two-drop! A 3/2 menace that can't be countered and hates on cost reducers? Tokka and Rahzar seems super strong, and that's before you start thinking of ways to build around it, reducing everyone's card costs with something like Helm of Awakening.

Kitsune's Technique

Another card that mills half the library, except this one can be played for two mana. There's a turn 4 standard kill here, as well: 1: play evasive one drop 2: Kitsune's Technique 3: Riverchurn Monument 4: exhaust it

Ravenous Robots

So many of these Turtles rares could be Universes Within cards - like Ravenous Robots here, which is super close to Pinnacle Emissary and slots into the same Izzet Artifacts deck.

Turtles in Time

This blue board wipe is expensive, but I have to respect the gimmick. You're essentially restarting the game and making everyone draw seven fresh cards.

What do you think of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle designs? Or have you got spoiler fatigue?