MTG card that can build a bunny horde sees 300% price spike

The Magic: The Gathering card Tempt With Bunnies has seen a 288% price spike, driven by new MTG Foundations spoilers. Through September and October, the card was priced at between $1.80 – $2.00 but in the last couple of weeks it has risen swiftly, currently reaching a value of $7.

Released alongside one of the Bloomburrow Commander precon decks just a few months ago, Tempt with Bunnies is an interesting group-hug style card whose value depends largely on your situation and who you’re playing against. For three mana, it makes you a 1/1 rabbit token and draws you a card. Each opponent can then choose to gain the same boon, and for each that does, you get an extra token and additional card.

This means that if you’re considered the threat at your Commander table, or are playing with experienced players, you probably won’t get much out of Tempt with Bunnies. But in a more casual environment, or one where another player is looking like the ‘archenemy’, you might draw four cards and gain four bunnies. And as with all cards like this one, if one player takes the deal, the others will be loath to miss out.

It’s the rabbit creature type rather than the political machinations and mind games which has driven this price spike for Tempt With Bunnies. Specifically, it seems like a card from the soon-to-release set MTG Foundations is driving the spike.

That card is Hare Apparent, a 2/2 rabbit that makes more bunny tokens for each Hare Apparent you have in play. Normally that’d be a maximum of four in constructed formats and just one in EDH. But Hare Apparent breaks the rule, letting you add any number of copies to your deck, allowing your tokens to multiply like rabbits.

In 2024, White has gone from having none of these ‘you can have any number of them in your deck’ creatures to having two. Templar Knight from the Assassin’s Creed MTG set, and now Hare Apparent in this one. This is a much more usable effect than the Templar’s equipment fetching power, however, useful in all sorts of go-wide decks.

The most obvious application, however, is a rabbit tribal deck, perhaps with Finneas, Ace Archer or Baylen the Haymaker as your MTG commander. A blink deck with Preston the Vanisher would be pretty fun too, as you could find ways to bounce all your Hares, then bring them back for an enormous burst of bunny tokens.

Most of your creatures in a Hare Apparent deck should be Hare Apparents, for reasons that are (hare) apparent). You’re still going to want card draw spells, however, and Tempt With Bunnies is on theme and on color.

It does seem a bit weird for there to be such a rush on this card, however. Either people are speculating hard on this one, or rabbit decks are about to be far more popular than I’d ever anticipated. It’ll be interesting to see how pricy Hare Apparent becomes once Foundations releases.

