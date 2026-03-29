This MTG Thanos promo is tied to a $150 subscription

A new Thanos promo card has wandered over from the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the MTG multiverse. During his quest to wipe out half of all life, Thanos discovered that power always comes at a price. In this case, that price is 149 bucks.

PSA, or the 'Professional Sports Authenticator' is an American company that grades the condition of trading cards. They also operate a 'Collectors club' which provides members with a subscription to the official PSA magazine, as well as a price reduction when submitting cards for grading. This club has a $149 (£112) annual subscription fee. A $199 (£150) 'premium tier' subscription is also available, which includes membership of 'Card Ladder Pro', a service that provides data on the fluctuating prices of different trading cards.

Anyone who is subscribed to the PSA magazine by April 14th will receive a copy of their May edition that includes a promotional Swords to Plowshares card, showing the powerful purple titan out farming.

While Swords to Plowshares is one of the best removal spells in the game, as an instant speed exile effect that costs only a single mana, it's definitely not one of the most expensive MTG cards. It has been printed more than 90 times in a variety of different Commander decks, Secret Lairs, and supplemental sets. Because of how ubiquitous the card is, many of its variants cost less than a dollar.

There are a few Swords to Plowshares printings that are pretty pricy, though. The original Alpha and Beta versions cost hundreds of dollars, as does the Magic Fest 2025 edition, which comes with Final Fantasy XIV themed artwork.

Given the incredibly wide range of plowshare prices, it's not possible to accurately speculate on what kind of value this card may eventually hold.

My personal view would be to pick this up only if you really want the card, or if you're looking to subscribe to a card grading service. Don't view this as an investment opportunity, or pin your hopes on this promotional Thanos someday being super valuable.

Tell us all about the strangest promos in your collection over on the Wargamer Discord.

Thanos isn't crossing into the MTG multiverse alone, we'll be getting an entire MTG Marvel crossover set in June. Have a look at our MTG release schedule to see what else is coming in 2026.