Could this comic book car break MTG's most powerful formats?

The new Marvel MTG crossover is gracing us with all sorts of powerful comic book characters. But for Vintage and Legacy players, the star of the show isn't a cosmic threat like Thanos or Galactus. Instead, the card to watch out for in the game's two most powerful formats is The Fantasticar, a three mana vehicle from The Fantastic Four Commander deck.

So what makes The Fantasticar so fantastic? Its power has very little to do with the fact that it's a 4/4 flying vehicle that crews itself when its controller casts a noncreature spell. Instead, it's the card's second effect that makes it one of the best MTG cards from this batch of Commander decks. Once you cast four noncreature spells, The Fantasticar sacrifices itself to create four 4/4 construct tokens with flying and haste, and this can be pulled off surprisingly early in Vintage and Legacy games.

Vintage players have access to Mishra's Workshop, which enables them to cast The Fantasticar on turn one. They can then use the plethora of 0 cost cards in the format, such as Black Lotus, the moxen, and Mana Crypt, to immediately split it into the four constructs and swing in for 16 damage. Legacy players will have a marginally harder time getting the Fantasticar to activate, but they still have enough tools like Dark Ritual, various Baubles, and Lotus Petal which ensure that a turn one play is still very much possible.

This wouldn't be the first time that cards designed for Commander have had a massive unintended impact on these two formats. The Initiative mechanic from 2022's Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate was infamously problematic, as it wasn't balanced for 1v1 gameplay, resulting in the banning of White Plume Adventurer from Legacy in March 2023.

Do you suspect the Fantasticar will live up to the hype, or should we slow down and park it? Let us know your views over on the Wargamer Discord server.