New Final Fantasy MTG card encourages gambling

We're coming to the end of Final Fantasy spoiler season, but Wizards of the Coast is still delivering up its daily dose of fresh MTG card spoilers. The latest includes The Gold Saucer, a new land card with a luck-based mechanic perfect for Final Fantasy XIV's minigame-stuffed amusement park.

This Town card – a new subtype introduced in this Magic: The Gathering set – is a utility land with two interesting abilities. The first lets you pay two mana, flip a coin and gain a treasure if you win. The second lets you sacrifice two of those treasures, or any other artifact, to draw a card.

It's a nifty little design that I'm kind of surprised doesn't exist already. But while basically every MTG commander themed around coin flipping will want this, it is pretty terrible otherwise. Hey, you can crack two treasures for a 50% chance to win one treasure! Wizards' designers clearly have a good handle on what it's like to visit a casino.

Another interesting card that just got spoiled is Overkill. This card gives a creature +0/-9,999 which, unless something very strange has happened, is going to kill pretty much anything. While its effect and flavor may seem goofy, Overkill is actually a pretty excellent kill spell for the set. Only requiring one black pip and bypassing the indestructible keyword, it's basically a better Murder.

For some reason MTG Final Fantasy appears to be the set for surprisingly large numbers. Before Overkill, we had Jumbo Cactuar, a creature that can hit for 10,000 damage every turn.

Finally, we have The Regalia, the car from Final Fantasy XIV's road trip. This is a pretty awesome colorless ramp card. It's a vehicle that lets you grab and play an extra land every time it attacks.

Better MTG mana ramp cards are available, of course, but it's pretty nice that this works in any Magic: The Gathering color combination.

