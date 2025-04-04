MTG card sees immediate 2000% price spike thanks to incredible Deadpool synergy

The Magic: The Gathering Universes Beyond card The Master Multiplied has just had a huge and very rapid price spike. The card was priced at $1 just a couple of days ago, and now it’s risen by a stunning 1950% to $20.50.

The Master Multiplied is a pretty recent card from the 2023 Doctor Who MTG set. It has a unique effect, which we’ll briefly unpack, because it’s vital to understanding this price rise. The creature has the myriad ability, which creates temporary token copies of itself when it attacks, so that every opponent has a version of The Master Multiplied coming at them.

Normally a token created through myriad would be exiled at the end of the combat step, but The Master Multiplied has an ability that states this cannot happen. He also has another effect that stops legendary creature tokens being sacrificed by the legend rule. The idea is that while a single copy of the Master Multiplied isn’t too scary, he can quickly get out of control through exponential growth. Each version of him that attacks creates three copies that can themselves multiply on the following turn.

The reason this card is spiking is thanks to the new Deadpool card, which dropped in a surprisingly real Secret Lair on April 1, 2025. On ETB, Deadpool swaps its text box with another creature. Usually, you’re going to use this on your opponent’s creatures to steal cool abilities, but if you use it to swap with your own The Master Multiplied (or one of his token copies), it synergizes really nicely.

Clone effects like myriad copy the base properties of permanents, not temporary effects. So when you swing with your Deadpool/Master, you’ll actually create three copies of regular Deadpool, Trading Card, which trigger to swap powers with whatever good stuff is on the board. Sweet!

It’s not exactly efficient. The Master is a six mana card with bad stats, and if your Deadpool/Master dies in combat, you don’t get to make any more copies on following turns (plus if you don’t have another The Master all your Deadpools die). However, a weird and wacky effect like Deadpools has only a limited number of cards that synergize well with it, so it seems players are rushing out to pick up copies of this one.

It also helps that this is an incredibly silly effect – the sort of thing we’d expect to see in an unset than on a regular Magic card – and tied to a very popular Marvel character. And more players than usual got their hands on the Deadpool drop.

Whether it was due to a large supply, anti-scalping measures, or some combination of the two, the card remained on sale for 24 hours, so most people who wanted a copy had time to buy. This could be contributing to a large number of players now looking for good inclusions to a Deadpool Commander decklist.

Whether The Master Multiplied stays at such a high price remains to be seen. A meme-y card combo like this could be more of a flash in the pan – soon forgotten once the next hot new thing shows up. I personally don’t think it’ll remain a $20 card. However, it’s also unlikely ever to be as cheap as it was before this price rise.

