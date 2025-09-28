We're getting The Office MTG cards, because no one is safe from Dwight Schrute

A brand new MTG Secret Lair has been announced at MagicCon Atlanta featuring, for some reason, Dwight Schrute from The Office. Secret Lair X The Office: Dwight's Destiny has artwork of Dunder Mifflin's hardest working, and most arrogant, employee pasted over 6 pre-existing Magic Cards.

The drop will release on Monday, October 13 2025 on the dedicated webstore for MTG Secret Lairs, and only a limited number of copies will be printed. The basic version of Secret Lair X The Office: Dwight's Destiny costs $29.99 (£22.38), while the foil version will run you $39.99 ($29.84).

The cards that have been 'Dwight-ified' vary wildly in power and price. The most valuable card in the drop is Heliod, Suncrowned (now renamed "Dwight Schrute, Hay King") which is worth $15 (£11). Heliod was the Sun god of Theros, but he's perhaps most famous for pulling off a game-ending infinite combo when used alongside Walking Ballista.

The second most valuable cards in the drop is Steelshaper's Gift ("Dwight's Weapon Stash") a tutor for equipment decks that has a value just over $10 (£7). Then there's Reaper King ("Dwight o'Lantern") a 5-color Scarecrow typal commander that costs $9(£6.72).

None of the remaining three cards are worth more than $2, but they're all perfectly playable. Swords To Plowshares is White's most famous removal spell, and has been spared a Schrute based name change.

Baral, Chief of Compliance ("Dwight, Assistant (to the) King") makes instants and sorceries cheaper and rewards his controller for casting counterspells, much to the annoyance of the rest of the table.

Finally, Garruk Relentless ("Recyclops, Eco-friendly") is a double-faced planeswalker from 2011 that can create wolves and fight enemy creatures.

Ghostly Prison, which has a value of $5(£3),will also be included as as a bonus card, featuring artwork of a stapler trapped in Jello.

Dwight Schrute joins Dr Ian Malcolm from Jurrasic Park in an exclusive club of characters with Secret Lairs dedicated just to them. Although, unlike Ian Malcolm, there are no cards depicting Dwight shirtless, you can see him wielding a big ol' beet in the art of Swords To Plowshares.

The reaction from the MTG community has been divided, but what's your take? Are you ready to adapt, react, readapt, apt to these cards or are you thinking 'No, God, please, no'? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord.

