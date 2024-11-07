We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

MTG: Legendary One Ring card’s price slumps as players fear upcoming ban

The Magic: The Gathering artifact card The One Ring is steadily dropping in value, as players fear the card's days may be numbered.

MTG art showing gollum reaching for The One Ring
Matt Bassil's Avatar

Published:

Magic: The Gathering 

The One Ring, ultimate chase card from Magic: The Gathering’s most popular set, is falling in price, despite seeing just as much play as ever. The obvious conclusion is that collectors are afraid that the ban Modern players have been crying for all year could finally be on its way.

By now there are so many versions of this card from the Lord of the Rings MTG set that it’s pretty hard to keep track, but currently the cheapest is the foil card from the bundle. This variant, with alternate art that shows Gollum reaching for the precious artifact, has fallen by $40 – from $100 to just over $60 – in the last two months.

While it makes sense that this One Ring would be the most affordable, as it comes guaranteed with every bundle, the price drop cannot be blamed on the number of copies in circulation. After all, the next cheapest One Ring, the plain Jane regular version, has also plummeted even further – from $125 to $73.

The One Ring MTG cards

There are plenty of reasons this card could be losing value. For starters, in mid-August Magic’s head designer stated that Wizards would have no issues reprinting The One Ring, something many players thought wasn’t possible for licensed, Universes Beyond cards. Furthermore, the recent controversial Commander bans for cards like Dockside Extortionist may have made players take a nervous look at the other expensive cards in their collection and start cashing in.

But the big reason is that The One Ring getting added to the Modern MTG banlist feels like an inevitability. The card sees play in more than 50% of the top Modern decks, seeing more play than any land card. That’s a sure sign that this card draw juggernaut is a bit too good.

Players thought the card would be banned at the last B&R announcement on August 26, and various versions of The One Ring all saw a little jump in price when it was spared (despite receiving a shout out). Now, we’re starting to get close to the next ban announcement on December 16, so the card’s price is dipping once more.

For more Magic content, check out the 2025 MTG release schedule, or take a look at the best MTG Arena decks you can play.

Wargamer’s resident trading card games obsessive, Matt lives and breathes Magic: The Gathering, with a growing side-line in Pokémon cards. One of nature’s born dabblers, you can probably find him building a deck that'll never be finished, flicking through an DnD book that won’t make it to the table, or puzzling out a Paradox grand strategy game. Since joining Wargamer, Matt has been leveling up in the ways of painting miniatures, but has yet to figure out any storage solutions beyond gradually sacrificing every spare surface to plastic and paints. You can find Matt’s past games writing on sites like RPS, Dicebreaker and Syfy Wire. He also spent a year editing articles about photography for Canon. (He/Him)