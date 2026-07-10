Massive Marvel MTG artifact card sees a marvelous 200% price rise

The Magic: The Gathering card The Ten Rings is spiking pretty hard right now. This card dropped to a low of $7.40 not long after the Marvel Super Heroes set came out, but since then it's been steadily climbing, reaching a very significant price tag of $30. A borderless showcase foil, meanwhile, will set you back $50.

The Ten Rings is an 8-cost artifact, so you aren't playing it without some serious ramp or a plan to cheat it out. Once on the field though, it does some great work, setting your maximum hand size to ten, instead of the usual seven cards, and drawing you up to that cap at the end of each turn.

It's fantastic the turn you play it, as if you're low on cards you can easily find yourself drawing seven or eight at the end of the turn. If your deck can quickly empty its hand, you can also maximize the value you get from The Ten Rings, but at the end of the day it's never going to be bad. The worst thing you can say about it is it lacks any built-in protection, so if your opponent blows it up with cheap artifact removal, you're going to feel pretty crap.

Mahoosive colorless cards like this one with strong effects are always going to see a decent amount of play in commander, and fans seem to be popping it into all sorts of Marvel decks. It's especially great with Tony Stark/The Invincible Iron Man, as The Ten Rings is exactly the sort of busted artifact you're hoping to dig up and then cheat into play.

EDH seems to be the main place this card is in demand, as it's already found in 12,000 decks on EDHREC. However, it's also seeing quite a lot of play in Modern, where it makes a good sideboard card for Eldrazi Tron. These decks play four copies of Karn, who can then fetch The Ten Rings from the sideboard if you're hurting for cards.

While there's a lot of demand for The Ten Rings right now, it's worth noting that it's still early days for the MTG Marvel Super Heroes set. I wouldn't be surprised if this card's price comes down a ways, once more packs are opened up.

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