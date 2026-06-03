This new MTG Marvel commander will drown your opponents in infinite squirrels

With Wizards of the Coast revealing cards for big name super heroes like Iron Man and the Hulk for the upcoming MTG Marvel Super Heroes set, Magic fans may not have expected one of the most powerful to be 'The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl'. Marvel fans familiar with her comics and gamers who've taken a pummelling from her in Marvel Rivals will know different - Squirrel Girl has faced off against the most powerful villains in the Marvel Universe and never been beaten. And your commander pod may soon discover just how awesome she is, because Squirrel Girl needs very little help to flood the board with infinite squirrels.

The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl is a green rare from this summer's Marvel MTG set. She's got a square stat-line, costing one generic and three green mana for a 4/4 legendary squirrel human hero creature. She has a triggered ability that creates a 1/1 green squirrel creature token whenever she enters or attacks, and an activated ability that costs one generic and three green mana to create one squirrel token for every squirrel you already control.

That activated ability doesn't require you to tap Squirrel Girl, and it isn't restricted to sorcery speed. If you've got four mana open, you can create those squirrels - and if you've got a way to generate mana from your creatures that doesn't care about summoning sickness, you've got a way to generate infinite Squirrels.

If you're rich, old, or happy to play with proxies, the enchantment Earthcraft from Weatherlight lets you tap your untapped creatures to untap basic lands on a one for one basis: this needs four lands and four creatures to go infinite. The enchantment Supportive Parents from the Spider-Man set is a lot easier to get hold of, and requires you to tap two untapped creatures to generate one mana: this needs eight squirrels in play to start an infinite loop.

The enchantment Concordant Crossroads is also worth considering, as it gives haste to all creatures, including ones you create during your turn. With it in play, effects that turn your squirrels into mana dorks become a route to go infinite. Cryptolith Rite, Jaheira Friend of the Forest, or (in a pinch) A Realm Reborn will do the job.

She's also a fantastic inclusion in the 99 of Baylen the Haymaker, a powerful and popular Naya rabbit commander from the main Bloomburrow set. Braylen can tap two tokens to generate one mana of any color, so he's got a route to infinite squirrels with Squirrel Girl; and he can tap three tokens to draw a card, letting you draw your deck to get whatever else you need to win - land destruction if your opponents have a Glacial Chasm, Impact Tremors if they have some other fog or STAX piece that stops you from attacking, Concordant Crossroads if your army doesn't have haste yet, and so on.

In general, Squirrel Girl is going to sit nicely in the '99 of any token deck that can handle three green pips. Thinking of picking her up? Got a deck you want to slot her into? Tell us about it in the Wargamer Discord community.