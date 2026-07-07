MTG's new charity Secret Lair is worth $68, but it's worth way more to me

Wizards of the Coast is the world leader when it comes to trading card games and tabletop RPGs. That level of fame (and profit) comes with an awful lot of scrutiny. The world's eyes are on Wizards' business practices, and the company has been rightly criticized repeatedly, whether it be for hostile community licences, hiring private detectives to approach fans, or alleged union-busting.

Sometimes, though, Wizards of the Coast does things right. In those moments, I give credit where credit is due. And Magic: The Gathering's latest Secret Lair is one of those moments.

'Their Magic Is Limitless' represents a partnership between Wizards and Global Fund for Women, one of the leading non-profits for women's rights. As MTG says in the Secret Lair's reveal: "Global Fund for Women supports grassroots gender justice organizations around the world, helping resource the leaders and communities working toward lasting change".

"Global Fund for Women has partnered with more than 5,000 organizations in over 180 countries, providing more than $250 million in grants." "These grants help our partners work across climate justice, reproductive rights, freedom from violence, and supporting communities during crises."

This Secret Lair is print-on-demand, and 50% of profits (after third-party transaction fees) go to Global Fund For Women. It's a good cause, for sure, but Wizards does charity MTG sets regularly. We've seen plenty of Extra Life Secret Lairs and even a Pride Month drop or two.

What's really impressed me this time around - and what's convinced me to put my money on the table - is the story behind the set's design. An official blog explains at length how Global Fund for Women's "spirit of connection shaped this drop from the beginning".

It also shows Wizards of the Coast is putting in the work when it comes to inclusivity - and human-made artwork. Each card's description features a discussion of the design process, complete with early sketches that certify each card as human-drawn, without the influence of Artificial Intelligence.

The summary of the set's themes is an eloquent one. "Taking inspiration from the mission of Global Fund for Women, this drop was developed to spotlight the strength and vastness of womanhood, capturing through each card the many lived experiences within", Wizards says. "Seeking to balance power with beauty, this drop aims to reflect the truth that womanhood is big enough to absorb every expression of it: feminine, masculine, androgynous."

"To that end, you'll find a range of combined stylistic choices like realistically rendered figures with graphic framing elements, characters shown in positions of expertise, a deliberate range of body types, ages, races, and more." "An intentional throughline of the drop was the rich inner life and the deep social networks that women build as a thing to be valued and revered."

This thinking also influenced the structure of the design team, with mentors collaborating with mentees on narrative design, art direction, product design, and creative leadership. Everyone involved is queer, female, or both, and Wizards dedicates a generous word count to sharing their design insights and personal stories.

As a woman that plays Magic, it's a personal touch I truly value. I started playing the game around a decade ago, and my earliest memories include being stared at, spoken down to, and sexualized for being the only woman in the room.

It's heartening to see the many women who make MTG what it is made visible, from leaders to artists (and even one mother who posed for early sketches). It's even more gratifying to see a company like Wizards help develop their careers.

Just like these creators, the women shown on the cards themselves are diverse. Lathril, Blade of the Elves shows a powerful yet affectionate mother-daughter relationship, while Cultivate depicts an elderly Izalan woman caring for her community's crops.

Meanwhile, Dark Ritual features Liliana, one of Magic's most famous women - and a reminder that women can be complex and ambitious. Coat of Arms features the commanding energy of Felothar, one of the TCG's trans women. Sol Ring shows a team-up between Saheeli and Breya, a match that celebrates the bonds women build, particularly queer women.

Path of Ancestry shows Queen Linden and her adoptive child Rowan sharing a family bonding moment. Lastly, we see Vivian Reid and Selvala star in a Finale of Devastation reprint, showing a spectrum of emotions from tenderness to all-out rage.

This last card is the real chase of the Secret Lair, as existing standard copies sell for around $50. Here's the other reprints' value, as estimated by TCGPlayer:

Lathril, Blade of Elves - $1.89

Cultivate - $0.41

Dark Ritual - $2.00

Coat of Arms - $11.79

Sol Ring - $2.00

Path of Ancestry - $0.34

That's around $68, though Finale of Devastation makes up a whopping 73% of the drop's reprint value. Their Magic Is Limitless sells for $39.99 (or $49.99 in its foil version). The Secret Lair will be available from July 20 to August 3. There's rarities and format staples in here, but I think the real value is what these cards represent - a rare moment where Wizards takes action that's good for the community.

Want to talk more about this year's MTG release schedule? You can find all the details in the linked guide, but we're also happy to answer questions in the Wargamer Discord.