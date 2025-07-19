This Edge of Eternities MTG preview card resurrects old mechanic in a fresh way

Magic: The Gathering Edge of Eternities offers a larger-than-life space opera, full of new opportunities for enterprising deckbuilders. However, Tannuck, Steadfast Second opens up some especially interesting possibilities by re-inventing an old mechanic.

It all comes down to warp, a brand-new mechanic in Edge of Eternities. Warp allows you to cast a card from your hand for its warp cost. When you do so, you play it as normal. However, during your next end step, you must exile the card in question. The card can later be played from exile, putting it in a safe, removed environment where it can be used later.

What's interesting about Tannuck, Steadfast Second, is that he gives Warp to Artefact and red Creature cards in your hand. In addition, he gives other creatures you control Haste, meaning they can attack on the turn they're played. This creates some powerful new options for aggro decks and is reminiscent of Dash, a classic mechanic from MTG history. Whether or not this ability will make Tannuck, Steadfast Second a staple card in standard remains to be seen; however, fans of aggressive Commander decks will be eating well.

Those familiar with MTG's past will recall the similarities between Warp and Dash. Dash allows you to cast a Creature spell from your hand for a separate cost. When you do so, the creature gains Haste but returns to your hand at the end of the turn. By exiling the card rather than returning it to your hand, Warp ensures that players cannot endlessly replay the card in question. However, by giving all other creatures you control Haste, Tannuck, Steadfast Second is resurrecting a key element of the Dash mechanic - namely, its ability to offer players extremely rapid and aggressive plays.

