Devastating combo triggers sudden 360% price spike for dragon MTG card

The MTG dragon god card Tiamat has seen a massive and surprisingly rapid price spike. Regular copies were going for a relatively cheap $9 on TCGPlayer just a week ago, but now they’re selling for as much as $28. The funky variants of the card have risen even more sharply. A borderless copy cost about $21 just two days ago, but it looks like the new price is $98, while foils go for as much as $125.

With Tarkir: Dragonstorm barreling down on us, it was only a matter of time before some big dragon tribal cards started spiking in price, and Tiamat is an obvious choice. One of the most valuable cards from Battle for Baldur’s Gate, this costly card is a tutor that lets you pull five different MTG dragon cards from your deck into your hand, giving you any tool you could desire, as long as it’s dragon-shaped.

A plausible reason why this card has been the first to spike, is that Tiamat is a DnD god, and so it’s unlikely to get a reprint (which would tank its value) in the upcoming universes-within MTG set. That said, there are price movements going on for other major dragon commanders like The Ur-Dragon too, and this certainly doesn’t explain why the spike on this card has been so sudden and so steep.

Of course, Tarkir: Dragonstorm has plenty of cool dragons you could fetch up with Tiamat, from Magmatic Hellkite to deal with troublesome non-basic lands to Shiko, Paragon of the Way to copy an important spell from your graveyard.

But what’s more likely to have triggered this price increase in not a dragon at all but a new dragon-themed enchantment, Dracogenesis. When this card was teased by Mark Rosewater we wrongly predicted it would be a dragon-doubler like Necroduality. But it was actually a dragon-themed version of Rooftop Storm. The enchantment costs a ridiculous eight mana, but once it’s on the field you can cast any dragon spell for free, which is obviously fantastic with Tiamat.

So here’s a sample game-ending turn to run by you. You get to eight mana and cast Dracogenesis. Then you can cast your MTG commander Tiamat for free, grab Miirym Sentinel Wyrm, Terror of the Peaks, Twin-Flame Tyrant, and another two fire-breathing fiends of your choice, then cast them all and zap everyone in the face for a bazillion damage.

Considerations for those other two could be Dragonlord Dromoka to protect the combo, or Dragonlord Khologan to let everyone swing in for even more massive damage. And the last card you play has got to be Stormscale Scion. You get seven of them (eight if you played Miirym) meaning a massive buff for your whole board, and a ton more Terror triggers.

That’s deliciously tasty isn’t it? Even knowing how much the card costs now it’s making me want to go and grab a copy. No doubt plenty of other EDH players are in the same spot, and I think that is what’s driving this price rise.

