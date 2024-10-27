Magic the Gathering: Short king Tinybones is now a main character

Wizards of the Coast is making the miniature skeleton Tinybones a main character for at least the next few years of Magic: The Gathering’s story.

According to designers, the ten full-art lands in the upcoming set MTG Foundations represent what are currently considered to be the ten main characters of the game.

Creative Lead Ari Zirulnik told us during an early preview of the set, “Our current plan is for all of them to appear in the next upcoming sets.”

So here’s the full list of characters you should look out for in upcoming MTG set releases. Chandra is already confirmed for Aetherdrift, but we can expect to see all the rest over the course of the next year or two. Interestingly, Magic’s previous face, Jace, is not here.

Plains: Giata, Ajani

Island: Zimone, Kaito

Mountain: Chandra, Kellan

Forest: Vivian, Loot

Swamp: Liliana, Tinybones

Apart from perhaps Giata, none of these seem very surprising, except for Tinybones! This plucky bone boy is a fan-favorite for his cute appearance and tragic backstory. Did you know he only turned to a life of crime to provide for his hungry ghoul family?

Tinybones had only appeared on one card before Thunder Junction, but now that Wizards of the Coast is letting regular characters walk the multiverse, he can pop up wherever he’s needed and become a true mainstay of the plot.

As well as all showing up in the near future, many of the characters on this list have cards or reprints in the Foundations set too, and that includes this rattling rogue. The original Jumpstart Tinybones was all about taking advantage of discard, while his more recent appearance had him digging up cards from graveyards.

Tinybones, Bauble Burgler combines these themes (which is probably why he costs two mana now). He has an activated ability that makes everyone discard, and he lets you cast all discarded cards from the grave using your own mana.

We’re excited to see as many Tinybones cards in the future as the MTG release schedule can contain. And Wizards, if you haven’t already you should put him in the Netflix show that’s no longer canceled!