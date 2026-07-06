Popular squirrel MTG card sees a 100% price spike

The Magic: The Gathering card Toski, Bearer of Secrets is creeping up in value. This card was worth just $3 before the latest MTG set came out, but now it's up to over $6 and continuing to climb. If you want to know why, you just have to look at its typeline.

Toski is a powerful Magic: The Gathering card played in numerous commander decks. Its Coastal Piracy-style ability to draw a card whenever one of your creatures connects is really good for green, making this an EDH staple in any deck that wants to turn creatures sideways and doesn't have easier ways to draw cards.

It was getting pretty costly a few years after it came out, but this card's price came down significantly after it was reprinted in two different Commander precon decks in 2024 - it showed up in both Bloomburrow and Murders at Karlov Manor, tanking its cost.

Now it's back on the rise again, thanks to The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl. Not only can this character take on big bads like Galactus, she's also the most popular commander in the entire Marvel Superheroes set, with almost exactly 4,000 decks logged on EDHREC at time of writing. Since there are 375 legendary creatures across the main and commander set, that's pretty good going.

Squirrel Girl can make a massive horde of squirrels and wants as many creatures in your deck to be squirrels as possible, to help fuel her token-making ability. She naturally lends herself to a go-wide strategy, which means you're always going to be landing hits with a lot of creatures. And that means Toski can forage for a frankly silly number of cards.

If you don't have a copy and need to pick one up, your best option is the showcase version from Kaldheim, which is still just under $5. These alternate art variants often end up significantly cheaper than the regular versions of cards, as fans open up tons of collector boosters looking for chase cards, flooding the market with these 'special' versions. It also seems like some players just prefer the regular art styles.

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