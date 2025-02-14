MTG YouTuber makes $400k for trans charity giving away the best sets in Magic

The Magic: The Gathering Youtuber Tolarian Community College, also known as The Professor, has raised more than $400k for the non-profit Trans Lifeline, a peer support and crisis hotline that helps transgender people in America and Canada.
There’s still one day left before the fundraiser closes, and those who donate have the chance to win some awesome Magic themed prizes – especially since scores of other creators have tossed boxes and rare cards onto the giveaway pile.
The Professor began the fundraiser earlier this week, on February 12, releasing a video to raise awareness the following day. His initial plan was to give out a box of each Masters set, from Modern Masters to 2023’s Commander Masters, to ten lucky donors. These Masters MTG sets are reprint-stuffed collections that are traditionally characterized by high price tags, so it was a pretty great prize already.
But since then, the prize pool has swelled immeasurably, with what seems like every Magic influencer and content creator under the sun joining forces to add extra items that can be won by donors. In fact, there are now well over 100 prizes, from collector boxes, to playmats, to some seriously expensive MTG cards. Highlights include about six serialized cards – including a Cyclonic Rift!
We should explain, quickly, how this giveaway works. Each $4 donated gets you one virtual raffle ticket in this ever-growing prize draw, so the higher the donation, the greater the chance of winning something.
The Professor shouted out many creators in his video on February 13, but since then plenty more goodies have been added. The most up-to-date list is found in a social media comment left by The Professor, which we’ve reproduced for you here:
Good gravy!
Tolarian Community College has been running annual fundraisers for Trans Lifeline for several years, and it appears that in the last two his donation drives generated between 5-10% of the organization’s annual revenue.
But this is looking like the most successful money-maker yet. The 2024 campaign made $418,000 and the current fundraiser is fast approaching that figure, with more than 24 hours left on the clock!
It’s a heart warming show of support from the Magic community – both creators and fans – during what has obviously been a stressful and worrying month for many. It also comes just a week after Magic’s head designer Mark Rosewater reasserted Wizards of the Coast’s commitment to representation, in a very polite and professional rebuttal to a comment on his blog.
The Tolarian Community College Trans Lifeline fundraiser comes to a close on February 15, 9am PST.
