MTG YouTuber makes $400k for trans charity giving away the best sets in Magic

The Magic: The Gathering Youtuber Tolarian Community College, also known as The Professor, has raised more than $400k for the non-profit Trans Lifeline, a peer support and crisis hotline that helps transgender people in America and Canada.

There’s still one day left before the fundraiser closes, and those who donate have the chance to win some awesome Magic themed prizes – especially since scores of other creators have tossed boxes and rare cards onto the giveaway pile.

The Professor began the fundraiser earlier this week, on February 12, releasing a video to raise awareness the following day. His initial plan was to give out a box of each Masters set, from Modern Masters to 2023’s Commander Masters, to ten lucky donors. These Masters MTG sets are reprint-stuffed collections that are traditionally characterized by high price tags, so it was a pretty great prize already.

But since then, the prize pool has swelled immeasurably, with what seems like every Magic influencer and content creator under the sun joining forces to add extra items that can be won by donors. In fact, there are now well over 100 prizes, from collector boxes, to playmats, to some seriously expensive MTG cards. Highlights include about six serialized cards – including a Cyclonic Rift!

We should explain, quickly, how this giveaway works. Each $4 donated gets you one virtual raffle ticket in this ever-growing prize draw, so the higher the donation, the greater the chance of winning something.

The Professor shouted out many creators in his video on February 13, but since then plenty more goodies have been added. The most up-to-date list is found in a social media comment left by The Professor, which we’ve reproduced for you here:

10 People To Receive 1 Sealed Masters Box

6 People To Each Receive 1 Innistrad Remastered Play Booster Box

Additional Donors To Receive The Following:

Throne of Eldraine Booster Box

Commander Legends Baldur’s Gate Collector Booster Box

Set of sealed Warhammer Commander Decks

Reap The Tides EDH deck and a Quiver Nexus deck block

Sealed box of RTR

Mana Crypt (MB1), The One Ring (LTR 246), Sword of Light and Shadow (Invention), and a Mystery Booster 2 booster box

JP nonfoil Winter Diva Hatsune Miku secret lair

Innistrad Remastered Box

Collector Box of Zendikar Rising x3

Draft Box of Commander Masters

Graded Mana Confluence

Two playmats, a Living Energy precon and a Lil Legends SL

Game Shell XL x7

SidekickPRO

2 XL Bastions

Squire PLUS

3 Cube Pockets

Dungeon (GameGenic) Card Storage

The Academic XL

Infinitokens Ultimate Bundle x2

Grand Larceny precon

Italian legends booster pack

Revised Counterspell signed by Mark Poole

Secret Lair Karlach’s Rage

Chaos Draft Set

Pixel Snow Lands Secret Lair

Metal Oversized Darkstar Augur

Judge Foil Phyrexian OG Elesh Norn

24 Vegas Festival in a Box

Revised Volcanic Island

Revised Underground Sea

313 Serialized Cyclonic Rift

Sealed Box Bloomburrow Play Boosters

Asst. Box Toppers, Boosties, Neon Yellow Cavern of Souls

Vesuva, Yoshimaru, Arlinn, Ryusei; Asst YuGiOh Cards, AFR Booster Packs, Welcome to Dungeon Game

Foil Phyrexian Sheoldred Apoc & Oil Slick Elesh MoM

SL 30th Anniversary Countdown Kit

2 Dr. Who Commander Decks + Chaos Draft

10 Packs DragonShield Sleeves x10

MagicCon Chicago Exclusive Fallout Playmat

Commander Legends Battle of Baldur’s Gate Set Booster Box and a Sheldon’s Spellbook Secret Lair

1 of each AFR commander deck

Leather Playmat, Gilded Foil Atraxa, Serialized Seal of the Guilpact, and foil Everybody Lives!

Wilds of Eldraine set booster box

Dominaria Remastered Draft Box

A box of Conspiracy 2

Playset of signed Blood Moons

4 Serialized Cards

Monty Python and the Holy Grail Vol. 1 Secret Lair

Khans of Tarkir Box

Foil copy of the Bob Ross secret lair

Flesh and Blood Dash Armory Deck

The Dark and Fallen Empires Pack

Signed Raiyuu Storm’s Edge and a Signed Cookout Playmat

Eternal Might, Paradox Power, Ruthless Regiment Precons

Sealed Dr Who secret lair

Magar of the Hidden Strings deck

Deep Clue Sea Commander precon

Set of 4 Altered Cards

MagicCon Vegas 2024 Playmat and a Sheldons Spellbook Secret Lair

Astarion Secret Lair

1x Foil Mana Drain from Double Masters, 1x of each Marvel Secret Lair!

Aetherdrift Play Booster box

Signed CGB playmat, Sheoldred foil Phyrexian, Llanowar Elves Japanese Foil, Liliana of the Veil foil ptq promp

Collector Booster Box x10

Good gravy!

Tolarian Community College has been running annual fundraisers for Trans Lifeline for several years, and it appears that in the last two his donation drives generated between 5-10% of the organization’s annual revenue.

But this is looking like the most successful money-maker yet. The 2024 campaign made $418,000 and the current fundraiser is fast approaching that figure, with more than 24 hours left on the clock!

It’s a heart warming show of support from the Magic community – both creators and fans – during what has obviously been a stressful and worrying month for many. It also comes just a week after Magic’s head designer Mark Rosewater reasserted Wizards of the Coast’s commitment to representation, in a very polite and professional rebuttal to a comment on his blog.

The Tolarian Community College Trans Lifeline fundraiser comes to a close on February 15, 9am PST.

If you’re a TCG lover, you might also enjoy our guides to the MTG release schedule or the best MTG Arena decks you can play.