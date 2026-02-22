The MTG Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle expansion contains a surprise gift for Dinosaur decks

Magic: the Gathering's Teenage Mutant Ninja set contains a selection of very strange cards. From some truly disgusting pizzas to high voltage seaweed that references a 35 year old video game. Mixed in amidst all of this noise is a support card for dinosaur decks that's honestly pretty effective, since it lets the big earthbound reptiles take to the skies.

Triceraton Commander is a dinosaur soldier that costs two white mana and then double X. This means that casting it costs two white, and then any amount of additional mana, the total of which will then be divided by two to give you X.

When Triceraton Commander enters play, it creates X 2/2 dinosaur tokens. So if you cast it for two white and then two additional mana, you'll get a single dinosaur, four additional mana will give you two dinosaur tokens, six mana will give you three dinos, and so on.

Not only that, but when Triceraton Commander attacks, every other dinosaur that you control gains +1/+1 and flying until the end of the turn. There are some massive dinosaurs out there, like Ghalta Primal Hunger, Apex Altisaur, and Gishath, Sun's Avatar. While many of them have trample, granting them flying will just make them all the more evasive and keep them safe from creatures with deathtouch on the ground.

While 'dinosaur typal' decks are far from being meta relevant in Modern, Pioneer, or even Standard, this card will make a useful addition to any dino decks that you might be cooking up for Commander. Even outside of the context of dinosaur decks, though, Triceraton Commander still has the potential to be powerful, since it's a self contained evasive army that only requires a single card to cast.

