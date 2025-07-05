Two unreleased MTG Edge of Eternities cards are worth over 60 bucks already

Not one, but two MTG Edge of Eternities cards are already speculatively selling for more than $60 (£43.94) thanks to their cosmically powerful abilities.

MTG's latest upcoming set, Edge of Eternities, is poised to offer a larger-than-life space opera complete with gorgeous new vistas and Spaceships galore. However, though the new set won't release until August 1, two of its flagship cards are already slated to go for a significant amount of cash on the secondary market.

Tezzeret, Cruel Captain and Sothera, the Supervoid are slated to sell for $69.70 (£51.04) and $61.45 (£45), respectively, according to MTG Goldfish. Both cards offer powerful effects and will almost certainly shake up the meta in a big way.

Tezzeret, Cruel Captain is an extremely cheap, colourless Planeswalker who gains loyalty counters whenever you play an Artefact. His ultimate provides you with an Emblem which offers you a stable source of escalating board presence.

Since he starts with four loyalty counters and his ultimate only requires seven, it's relatively easy to use this extremely powerful ability scarily early in the game. Access to an Emblem during the early phases of the game makes for a surprisingly aggressive tool - a real game changer for archetypes of all kinds. Tezzeret, Cruel Captain may even make our best Commanders list.

Sothera, the Supervoid provides some serious early game bite while also offering a distressingly powerful tool for aristocrats players. For those not in the know, aristocrats decks sacrifice their own creatures to generate powerful effects. Sothera punishes your opponents even more by forcing them to lose their creatures as you sacrifice yours. What's more, if you or your opponent runs out of fodder, you'll get a creature which it exiled from the game back in play under your control - devastating stuff.

If you're preparing to blast off into MTG Edge of Eternities, don't go alone. Find a crew of your own at the Wargamer community Discord.